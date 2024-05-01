Octet Scientific launches project with e-Zinc to bring improved performance to long duration energy storage

The effort will strengthen both companies' product position in the burgeoning energy storage market

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octet Scientific, Inc., a leading maker of specialty chemicals for safe, sustainable batteries, announces a strategic partnership with long-duration energy storage (LDES) developer e-Zinc. This collaboration will further the development of an optimized electrolyte, harnessing the expertise of both companies.

As part of the partnership, Octet Scientific will leverage its deep knowledge in specialty chemicals for battery electrolytes and, through state-of-the-art additive technologies, will unlock new levels of performance for e-Zinc's safe and reliable long-duration energy storage systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with e-Zinc as they revolutionize the landscape of energy storage," said Onas Bolton, CEO at Octet Scientific. "By combining our additive development capabilities with e-Zinc's pioneering technology, we are poised to deliver game-changing advancements in long-duration energy storage, paving the way for a more sustainable future."

This strategic partnership is a timely response to the world's urgent need for effective solutions to address the challenges of climate change. Long-duration energy storage, a key component of this partnership, plays a pivotal role in this transition by enabling the integration of intermittent renewable energy generation, such as wind and solar power, into the grid on a large scale.

Through this strategic partnership, Octet Scientific and e-Zinc are poised to reshape the future of energy storage, ushering in a new era of sustainability and resilience in the global energy landscape.

About Octet: Octet Scientific, Inc. is ensuring that tomorrow's cleanest energy is stored in the world's cleanest batteries. Their novel OctoLyteTM electrolyte chemicals give safe, sustainable water-based batteries the next-level performance they need for tomorrow's devices, backup power, on the grid, and anywhere reliable power is needed. Made in the US and based in Cleveland, OH, Octet is the first company dedicated to optimizing zinc and aqueous battery electrolyte chemistry. With the support of the US NSF and DOD and customers around the globe, Octet makes batteries better. For more information, visit www.octetsci.com.

About e-Zinc: e-Zinc is a purpose-driven energy storage solutions company based in Toronto, Canada, that is winning domestic and international awards and stacking world-class investors and advisers. Its unique zinc-based long-duration energy storage technology is enabling a reliable transition away from fossil fuel powered energy sources and providing the platform for the world's energy markets to be fully powered by renewable energy. By utilizing zinc as the base metal in our technology, e-Zinc delivers a product that holds energy for multiple days and can safely and reliably perform in the world's harshest environments. In addition, zinc is light on impact to the planet, readily available, and inexpensive because of its abundance, ubiquity and recyclability. www.e-zinc.ca.

