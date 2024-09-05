Octillion Deepens its Commitment to an Expedited Clean Energy Transition via Total Battery Innovation by Unveiling a New Brand Platform

"Since 2009, Octillion has pioneered the contract manufacturing battery system industry," commented Dr. Peng Zhou, CEO Post this

The new brand platform bolsters Octillion's commitment to providing innovative battery solutions for leading OEMs, while advancing novel clean technology to help society transition away from fossil fuel dependency. In nearly fifteen years of operations, with its start in Silicon Valley, Octillion has forged a global leadership position supplying battery systems for leading OEMs, across multiple industry segments, that have embraced the switch to electric vehicles, machinery, and utilities.

"Since 2009, Octillion has pioneered the contract manufacturing battery system industry," commented Dr. Peng Zhou, Octillion's CEO and Chairman. "Our brand values have always centered around our mission to help leading OEMs bring innovative, safe, and competitive electric vehicles to market—so that collectively we can drive consumers towards cleaner energy solutions."

With a commitment to end-to-end white glove service, including, but not limited to battery design, manufacturing, and system integration, Octillion has gained sizable market share across end markets.

Notably, at the end of 2023, Octillion systems accounted for 5.1% of China's total EV battery market according to the F&S Report, and in total, have powered over 1.4 million EVs. In India, Octillion is a leading provider of battery packs for the flourishing electric truck and bus segments. Now, with its seventh global manufacturing facility coming online in Reno, Nevada, Octillion enters an exciting new phase of growth.

"Our fresh new brand platform is the perfect springboard into our soon-to-open Reno, Nevada facility," commented Paul Beach, Global Co-President of Octillion. "This facility is a co-located factory model for major domestic clients, across end markets, looking to advance large-scale battery projects anywhere in the United States."

Octillion's new brand tagline, Purpose Built Power™ supports its vision to enable total customer success with battery systems that can drive an end user's belief that electric vehicles, whether personal or commercial, can do exactly what they need them to do—and then some.

Philip Drake, Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Brand at Octillion said, "The new brand platform, as showcased across Octillion's new digital properties and product portfolio, powerfully embodies the campaign slogan, Purpose Built Power™. As a trailblazer and expert in the battery industry, Octillion consistently delivers safe, reliable, and value-focused battery systems so that clients' products are nothing short of excellent."

About Octillion

Octillion is a California-based Tier 1 supplier of innovative high-density battery systems and related technology focused on the electrification of major industries such as: Automotive, Off-Highway, Construction, Agriculture, Marine, and ESS. With seven manufacturing facilities worldwide, in the U.S., India, and China, Octillion has delivered more than 1.4 million EV batteries to clients, and its systems have driven over 4.5 billion kilometers on roadways. Clients gain a turnkey solution from initial custom battery system design, with extensive thermal modeling and fully integrated battery management systems, all the way through to high-volume, standardized manufacturing, with exceptional white glove service. Learn more at cctillion.us

