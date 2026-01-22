Octillion Power Systems Achieves Single-Day Production Record of 3,653 EV Battery Systems

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octillion Power Systems ("Octillion"), a global Tier 1 supplier of electric vehicle (EV) battery systems, announced today that it has achieved a new manufacturing milestone on December 3, 2025 by producing 3,653 EV battery systems in a single day, representing approximately 114 MWh of energy production.

The battery systems produced support a broad range of electric vehicle applications, including passenger cars, trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles. This record-setting output was achieved across nine battery manufacturing facilities in the United States, India, and China, underscoring Octillion's strong global footprint and scalable manufacturing capabilities across key EV automotive hubs, enabling localized production in support of OEM partners worldwide.

Octillion sets single day production record for EV battery systems. Post this

"For Octillion to surpass 3,650 battery systems produced in a single day is a momentous achievement," said Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion. "This milestone reflects the dedication and expertise of our teams, the maturity of our manufacturing processes, and the high level of trust global OEMs place in Octillion."

The achievement further reinforces Octillion's leadership position in the global EV battery systems market. In 2025, the company delivered approximately 20 GWh of energy capacity across vehicle segments and geographies, with production forecasted to increase further in 2026. In China alone, Octillion captured over 5% market share in the passenger electric vehicle battery systems market in 2023, demonstrating strong competitive positioning in the world's largest EV market.

Octillion has also established itself as a market leader in India, where it is now the leading producer of EV battery systems across passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses, measured by both total units produced and market share. Octillion's India and China operations represent one of the company's most established manufacturing regions, supported by more than 15 years of supply chain development, engineering expertise, and production optimization. The company's vertically integrated approach—from system design to mass production—enables consistent quality, rapid scalability, and competitive cost structures aligned with the needs of these two unique EV markets, where price and quality meet.

"While each region we operate in presents unique realities, our mission remains consistent," Paul Beach added. "We are committed to advancing electric mobility by delivering high-performance, safe, and cost-effective battery systems that reduce environmental impact without compromising quality or scalability. That mission guides everything we do—from product design to mass-scale manufacturing."

About Octillion Power Systems

Octillion Power Systems, headquartered in Richmond, California, is a Tier 1 supplier of advanced, high-density energy storage systems for the electrification of passenger cars, trucks, and buses. With 9 global manufacturing facilities, Octillion has delivered more than 2 million EV battery systems worldwide, supporting over 33 billion kilometers driven on its technology. In 2024 alone, the company delivered more than 17 GWh of energy capacity to the global EV market.

Octillion provides a turnkey battery solution for transportation OEMs, offering a seamless bridge from design and engineering to mass-scale manufacturing. Its battery systems undergo a rigorous development process, including advanced thermal modeling, fully integrated battery management systems, and standardized yet flexible production processes that enable customized solutions at scale.

For more information, visit www.octillion.us.

SOURCE Octillion Power Systems