Octillion Power Systems Opens Third India Manufacturing Plant, Expanding EV Battery Capacity in Gujarat

New 13,000-square-meter facility built in under eight months adds more than 3 GWh of annual battery capacity, reinforcing India's electric mobility supply chain across passenger, commercial truck/LCV, and bus segments

RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octillion Power Systems ("Octillion"), a global Tier 1 supplier of electric vehicle (EV) battery systems, today announced the opening of its third manufacturing plant in India, located in Halol, Gujarat. The facility, spanning more than 13,000 square meters, was transformed from an empty structure into a fully operational battery manufacturing plant in less than eight months — further strengthening India's EV supply chain and expanding Octillion's global production footprint.

Watch Octillion bring its third India battery manufacturing facility online in less than eight months — expanding production capacity, strengthening local supply chains, and supporting the future of electric mobility in India—and globally; now with 9 global battery manufacturing plants. Speed Speed

At full capacity, the Gujarat plant will produce more than 48,000 battery systems annually, contributing over 3 GWh of energy storage capacity each year. Combined with Octillion's two existing India facilities, the company's annual production in the country is expected to exceed 150,000 battery systems and approximately 9 GWh of battery capacity in India alone — supporting the passenger vehicle, trucks/LCVs, and bus segments that are driving India's electrification push.

"India is one of the most important growth markets in the global transition to electric mobility, and this facility reflects our long-term commitment to building capacity where our customers need it most," said Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion Power Systems. "Delivering a fully operational plant in under eight months is a testament to the discipline of our team and our ability to execute at speed without compromising the quality standards our customers depend on."

India's E-Mobility Market Is Accelerating Across Every Segment

The Halol facility comes online as India's EV market enters a period of rapid, broad-based growth. According to JMK Research, India's EV sales rose 43% year-over-year in the first half of 2026, reaching more than 1.54 million units and pushing overall EV penetration past 11%. Electric passenger cars led the surge, up 83% year-over-year in the same period, while electric buses climbed 42% on the strength of large-scale deployments under the government's PM E-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE programs — which allocated more than 4,200 e-buses in June 2026 alone, coinciding with the highest-ever monthly e-bus sales on record. Electric trucks, still an early-stage segment, posted the fastest relative growth of all, with cumulative sales up more than 300% year-over-year as logistics, e-commerce, and industrial fleets pursue decarbonization and total-cost-of-ownership gains.

That momentum is underpinned by ambitious national targets: India aims for EVs to account for 30% of private car sales, 70% of commercial vehicle sales, 40% of bus sales, and 80% of two- and three-wheeler sales by 2030, supported by programs such as PM E-DRIVE and the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production-Linked Incentive scheme. For battery suppliers, that trajectory translates directly into sustained demand across every vehicle class Octillion serves in the country.

Building a More Resilient Battery Supply Chain in India

Manufacturing capacity is only part of the equation. India remains heavily dependent on imported lithium, cobalt, and nickel for battery production, and net localization for high-value components such as cells, motors, and controllers remains below 20% for many manufacturers, according to research from the International Institute for Sustainable Development. Closing that gap is now a national priority: the government's National Critical Minerals Mission is funding domestic exploration and processing capacity, customs duties have been eliminated on 25 critical minerals, and a dedicated battery mineral processing policy is expected to be finalized in the coming months to build a complete local value chain for battery-grade materials.

Against that backdrop, Octillion's approach to the Gujarat facility — and to its broader India footprint — is designed to go beyond assembly. The plant integrates the company's standardized production process, extensive thermal modeling, and fully integrated battery management systems directly into the local supply base, reducing lead times, improving responsiveness to customers, and building the kind of redundant, in-country capacity that OEMs increasingly require as they de-risk their sourcing strategies.

"A resilient EV supply chain in India can't just mean more square footage — it means depth: local sourcing, local quality control, and local engineering talent working side by side with our global standards," said Nikhil Parchure, SVP at Octillion Power Systems. "That's what we've built in Halol. As India moves toward its 2030 electrification targets across cars, trucks, and buses, our customers need a partner who can scale with them without exposing them to global supply chain volatility, and that is exactly the role we intend to play."

Today, Octillion is the leading supplier of EV battery packs in India across passenger vehicles, buses, and commercial trucks. The addition of the Halol facility further expands the company's ability to support the country's growing transportation electrification efforts, while reinforcing the redundancy and scale required to serve a market moving toward mass adoption across every vehicle category.

Building for the Future

The rapid completion of the Gujarat facility demonstrates Octillion's ability to execute large-scale manufacturing projects efficiently while maintaining the quality, safety, and operational standards required for advanced battery production. More importantly, the facility represents an investment in the future — supporting the continued growth of electric mobility, creating new opportunities across the EV value chain, and helping meet increasing demand for battery systems both in India and globally.

As demand for electrification continues to grow worldwide, Octillion remains focused on expanding manufacturing capacity, supporting customers closer to their markets, and delivering the advanced battery systems that power the global energy transition.

A video of the Gujarat facility's transformation is available to view alongside this release.

About Octillion Power Systems, Inc.



Octillion, headquartered in Richmond, California, is a Tier 1 supplier of advanced high-density energy storage systems focused on the electrification of cross-sector electric mobility — spanning passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, transit buses, marine craft, and heavy industrial machinery. With 9 global manufacturing facilities, Octillion has delivered more than 2.7 million batteries to the global EV market, over 45 billion kilometers driven on its systems, and 24 GWh of annual production capacity in 2024. Octillion is a turnkey battery supplier for the transportation market, providing its customers with a bridge from design to mass-scale manufacturing. Octillion products undergo a robust design process, including extensive thermal modeling, fully integrated battery management systems, and a standardized production process that offers a customized-package solution. Learn more at www.octillion.us.

SOURCE Octillion Power Systems