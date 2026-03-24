Octillion Power Systems India Division Surpasses 100,000 EV Battery System Milestone Across its Local Manufacturing Facilities

RICHMOND, Calif. and PUNE, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The India division of Octillion Power Systems, Inc. of California has officially manufactured its 100,000th electric vehicle (EV) battery system unit, marking a historic milestone for the company's regional operations. Built across its three facilities in Pune and Gujarat, the milestone highlights the division's local manufacturing scale and its rapid growth within India's evolving EV landscape.

A team accomplishment in the fullest sense. Members of Octillion Power Systems' global and India teams gather to commemorate the 100,000th electric vehicle (EV) battery system built in India. Location: Pune, India

The milestone 100,000th battery system was built on March 20, 2025, at Octillion's 'Pune Two' facility for a leading Indian automotive manufacturer's all-new, all-electric passenger SUV.

"Reaching 100,000 units made in India is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion. "This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us to deliver safe, durable, and innovative batteries on time replete with exceptional value. Our position is strengthened as we expand in India and continue driving forward: product innovation, market growth, and a more resilient supply chain."

This manufacturing achievement comes after record growth in India for Octillion, demonstrating the company's ability to scale and build a robust domestic supply chain while bolstering its rigorous quality control standards in producing battery systems at mass-scale. Octillion's impressive growth in India is further demonstrated with its previously announced build-out of a third major battery manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat.

Since establishing operations in India in 2017, the California, U.S.A. headquartered Octillion, founded in 2009, has grown from producing its first India-made battery system for electric buses in a single Pune facility to becoming the country's largest electric vehicle battery system manufacturer. Today, Octillion operates more than 300,000 square feet across three facilities, with 8 GWh of annual energy production expected in 2026 to serve the EV passenger car, truck, bus, and two-and-three wheeled segments.

"Our ambition in India is to enable cleaner, more sustainable transportation to help combat the pollution affecting our cities and communities," said Nikhil Parchure, Senior Vice President at Octillion. "Reaching 100,000 packs is proof of our India team's extraordinary dedication to this mission. We deeply appreciate our customers' trust, and we take pride in knowing that vehicles powered by Octillion batteries reflect the ingenuity and excellence of India."

About Octillion Power Systems

Octillion, headquartered in Richmond, California, is a Tier 1 supplier of advanced high-density energy storage systems focused on the electrification of passenger cars, trucks, and buses. With 9 global manufacturing facilities worldwide, Octillion has delivered more than 2.5 million EV batteries to the global EV market, over 39 billion kilometers driven on its systems, and 16.55GWh of delivered energy in 2024. Octillion is a turnkey battery supplier for the transportation market providing its customers with a bridge from design to mass-scale manufacturing. Octillion products undergo a robust design process, including extensive thermal modeling, fully integrated battery management systems, and a standardized production process that offers a customized-package solution. Learn more at www.octillion.us.

SOURCE Octillion Power Systems