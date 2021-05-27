Octily Celebrates Milestone - 50th Cornerstone OnDemand Client and 200th Unique Customization Project

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octily, the dedicated creative studio for Cornerstone OnDemand & Saba Cloud, announced its 50th customer and 200th unique project completed at one of the UK's most esteemed multinational insurance companies. It joins other global brands, including Bosch, Deutsche Post DHL, Electrolux, and Xella, who trust Octily to customize the look & feel, add new functionality, and personalize the talent and learning experience of their 3+ million users.

"Sometimes, our clients have requirements which go beyond the standard of our solution. In those cases, Octily helps us to make the impossible… possible," said Thorsten Rusch, Senior Manager Solution Consulting DACH, Nordics & Eastern Europe at Cornerstone OnDemand.

Octily Helps British Multinational to Customize Cornerstone

A British multinational company wanted to "Do More" with Cornerstone. The Digital HR team was excited about Cornerstone's new AI-based "Learner Home" that recommends learning content for each individual employee, but had some unique requirements regarding user experience, ease of navigation, and integration of existing content.

The organization needed to have a bespoke version of the holistic foundation Cornerstone offers out-of-the-box. They wanted their learning experience platform to match the organization's in-house design, being a friendly 'home base' for their employees and encouraging employee interaction.

Octily reviewed the organization's brand guidelines and existing website to determine how to merge the functionality of Cornerstone with the organization's corporate identity. Now, their cloud-based HR platform looks familiar, integrates existing SharePoint content, works better and faster, and is easily administered in-house by the Digital HR team. The native functionality within Cornerstone is untouched, but on the surface, the new entry point for learners looks completely different.

The Digital HR team shared their impressions with Robert Bucher, CEO and "Cheerleader of the team" at Octily. "Our 50th client told me they are delighted with the work of the Octily team and their tailor-made version of Cornerstone. It has made all the difference in the satisfaction of both employees and managers. Working with Octily also took the pressure off their Digital HR team during a very tight go-live schedule," Rob said. "Overall, they are now very happy their work with Cornerstone not only includes the many default configuration options, but also the chance for an own creative, easy and fun twist. The team plans to work with Octily again on future Cornerstone projects," Rob concluded.

Andrew Howes, UK Financial Services Account Manager at Cornerstone said, "After seeing examples of Octily's work, we recommended them to a large UK Financial Services client who needed to quickly develop a consumer grade Employee Experience through a set of focused academies in a very short time frame. The brief was to enable employees to easily get easy access to the right content for their roles and to engage them with further development. Octily accepted the challenge and helped our client to achieve a massively successful launch with significant increases in learner engagement in incredibly short timescales. The ability to give great advice and deliver beyond expectation within time and budget made the project a success at every level."



Octily at Deutsche Post DHL

Cornerstone's global customer, Deutsche Post DHL Group, has worked with Octily on several projects since 2017. "Our initial rollout of Cornerstone OnDemand wasn't optimal as users quickly lost interest in the unfamiliar look and navigation," said Meredith Taghi, responsible for Group Learning, Talent & HR Platform Management at DPDHL. "Working with Octily, we transformed the pages from Cornerstone into our very distinct DPDHL-brand look & feel. We were also able to tweak the navigation and functionality, adding our personality and flow to the platform. The result has been a vast difference in employee acceptance while working with Cornerstone."

Octily at Electrolux

Electrolux's goal was to create a "Custom, Electrolux-brand version of Cornerstone that provides an exceptional experience to the worldwide team, one that incorporates the familiar look & feel and provides a user interface that is inviting, easy-to-use, and fun," according to Christian Bengtsson-Rossby, Director of Digital HR at Electrolux. Working with Octily, Electrolux achieved this goal. "When we need a proven specialist in Cornerstone, we turn to the experts at Octily. They are on the leading edge of Cornerstone development and leverage a unique expertise in their work. Their proven skills are unlike any others we have found. With Octily, we have a trusted partner on our side who understands our needs, responds to our tight schedules, and cheerfully adapts to our ever-changing requirements. We look forward to continuing our work with the Octily team," Christian concluded. Download Electrolux case study: http://octi.ly/electrolux

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. Cornerstone believes people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. Cornerstone offers organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone's people development solutions are used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com

About Octily

Octily is the dedicated creative studio with 100% focus on customization and personalization of Cornerstone OnDemand & Saba Cloud. As a long-term Certified Cornerstone OnDemand Partner, Octily leverages nearly two decades of deep work in HR software development and user experience. "Octily makes the impossible - possible." With a team spanning from Berlin, Germany, to San Francisco, USA, Octily is a firm believer in remote work, a small environmental footprint, and maximum use of productivity, communication, and collaboration tools. Over the past five years, Octily has helped global HR teams from more than 50 organizations customize their Cornerstone OnDemand & Saba Cloud. Organizations including Bosch, Deutsche Post DHL, Electrolux, and Xella have trusted Octily in 200+ unique projects for their 3+ million users.

For more information, visit https://octily.com, download http://octi.ly/overview or contact us at [email protected]

