Octiv Digital Unveils New Branding, Enhanced Services and a Unique SEO Process in the Form of a Spotify Playlist

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Octiv Digital, a distinguished SEO agency headquartered in Salt Lake City, proudly announces the relaunch of its website with a fresh look and an expanded portfolio of digital marketing services. Founded by Jeff Romero and Tyson Bell, the agency brings a significant level of experience with a tenured history in the tech sector.

A testament to their creative approach in demystifying the intricate world of SEO is their recent blog post titled, "Our SEO Process in 25 Songs." This engaging piece, available on their newly relaunched website , ingeniously maps out the agency's SEO process using a curated selection of 25 fast-paced and hard-hitting songs. The accompanying Spotify playlist not only offers insights into Octiv Digital's workflow but also presents a harmonious blend of tunes that resonate with the ups and downs of the SEO journey.

Founders Jeff Romero and Tyson Bell have a deep appreciation for music, hence why the brand is named after a type of musical note (octave).

"We believe in approaching digital marketing with creativity and clarity," said Jeff Romero . "Our unique playlist is an invitation for clients to understand our process in a fun and relatable way, all while enjoying some great music we like to listen to. Although we're analytical in what we do, we do have a strong creative side and hope people enjoy our SEO meets punk rock playlist."

With the revamped website, visitors are greeted with a seamless user experience, showcasing Octiv's renewed brand ethos. Apart from its flagship SEO services , the agency now proudly showcases paid search services, web design and development, web hosting via its partnership with Cloudways , and marketing analytics consulting. The company aims to be the go-to partner for both newly established businesses, as well as organizations that stand out as leaders in their respective industries.

Octiv Digital serves a local market in Utah and is proud to work with organizations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey and more.

To jump into the world of SEO through music or to explore the suite of services offered, visit www.octivdigital.com . For media inquiries, please feel free to reach out to Jeff Romero at 855-779-8600 or [email protected].

