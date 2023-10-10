Octiv Digital Unveils New Branding, Enhanced Services and a Unique SEO Process in the Form of a Spotify Playlist

News provided by

Octiv Digital

10 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Octiv Digital, a distinguished SEO agency headquartered in Salt Lake City, proudly announces the relaunch of its website with a fresh look and an expanded portfolio of digital marketing services. Founded by Jeff Romero and Tyson Bell, the agency brings a significant level of experience with a tenured history in the tech sector.

Continue Reading
Octiv Digital
Octiv Digital
Our SEO Process in 25 Songs
Our SEO Process in 25 Songs

A testament to their creative approach in demystifying the intricate world of SEO is their recent blog post titled, "Our SEO Process in 25 Songs." This engaging piece, available on their newly relaunched website, ingeniously maps out the agency's SEO process using a curated selection of 25 fast-paced and hard-hitting songs. The accompanying Spotify playlist not only offers insights into Octiv Digital's workflow but also presents a harmonious blend of tunes that resonate with the ups and downs of the SEO journey.

Founders Jeff Romero and Tyson Bell have a deep appreciation for music, hence why the brand is named after a type of musical note (octave).

"We believe in approaching digital marketing with creativity and clarity," said Jeff Romero. "Our unique playlist is an invitation for clients to understand our process in a fun and relatable way, all while enjoying some great music we like to listen to. Although we're analytical in what we do, we do have a strong creative side and hope people enjoy our SEO meets punk rock playlist."

With the revamped website, visitors are greeted with a seamless user experience, showcasing Octiv's renewed brand ethos. Apart from its flagship SEO services, the agency now proudly showcases paid search services, web design and development, web hosting via its partnership with Cloudways, and marketing analytics consulting. The company aims to be the go-to partner for both newly established businesses, as well as organizations that stand out as leaders in their respective industries.

Octiv Digital serves a local market in Utah and is proud to work with organizations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey and more.

To jump into the world of SEO through music or to explore the suite of services offered, visit www.octivdigital.com. For media inquiries, please feel free to reach out to Jeff Romero at 855-779-8600 or [email protected].

SOURCE Octiv Digital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.