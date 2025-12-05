OCTO Skincare Launches at Milan Fashion Week 2025

MILAN, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCTO Skincare officially announces the launch of its first product, The Restorative Moisturizer, during Milan Fashion Week.

Co-founded by FIS Alpine World Cup champion Lucas Pinheiro, and renowned automotive and lifestyle tastemaker Ted Gushue, OCTO fuses high-performance skincare with a modern lifestyle ethos. The debut product embodies the brand's ethos of "simplicity by innovation," delivering impactful results leveraging precision fermentation technology.

The Restorative Moisturizer, housed in a custom octagonal glass bottle, is made with just eight high-performance ingredients, sustainably sourced from Brazil through a fair-trade agreement. The product is formulated in California, while the packaging is designed in Milan, embodying a cross-continental blend of Italian style and leading dermal science. The result is a premiere moisturizer that eliminates the need for a large routine, while cutting through the noise of over-complicated skincare.

According to Larry Weiss, OCTO's Chief Scientific Officer, "OCTO products are based on over eight years of recently published landmark microbiome research and development. They are uniquely formulated with our precision fermented Amazonian botanicals to restore your skin's resilience and health."

The indulgent experience of the Restorative Moisturizer is powered by BioIntact Emulsion™ - a distinct stabilization method that forgoes heat. This is achieved by blending fermented oils and extracts with a proprietary Lactobacillus Ferment derived from Amazonia. OCTO architects the fermentation process for each raw ingredient by selecting a specific microbial blend directly from the plants' native biome, preserving an evolutionary union. This unlocks beneficial molecules not present in their unfermented form. The resulting Postbiomic oils contain a complex and dense variety of rich compounds, offering optimal bioavailability to nurture, tone and invigorate the skin.

OCTO is proud to partner with PLANTUS, a Brazilian leader in biotechnology, and the sustainable sourcing of innovative, raw, and organic materials. Together, OCTO and PLANTUS abide by fair-trade and labor practices, and have established culturally sensitive benefit sharing programs with and for the indigenous communities of Brazil.

"We set out to create a brand that lives at the intersection of science, design and culture. Skin is our soil. OCTO acknowledges our inextricable connection to nature, while trying to redefine timeless essentials through innovation," Lucas and Ted shared.

The event was held on September 26 at Spazio Miocchi, Via Achille Maiocchi 5, 20129 Milan, from 18:00 —21:00, with over 300 guests in attendance.

