October 2019 Shareholder Update: We Promised, We Delivered

"I am thrilled with the effort of our team and am confident the fruit of their labor will come to the

forefront as we close out the year," commented Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. "I would also like to take a moment to thank our committed shareholders, as we recognize the stock price has not been reflective of the intrinsic value we have built in the company. Please rest assured we remain committed to increasing shareholder value, and believe your patience will be greatly rewarded in the near future."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com . For more information on our Caverstem® procedure please go to www.caverstem.com .

