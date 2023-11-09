October 2023 capped the hottest 12-month span in recorded history

News provided by

Climate Central

09 Nov, 2023, 06:01 ET

Attribution study identifies countries, cities where climate change most influenced temperatures as global warming surpassed 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global temperatures set a new 12-month record, exceeding 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels from November 2022 through October 2023, according to a new analysis of international data released today by Climate Central. This marks the hottest year-long period in recorded history.

In 170 countries, mean temperatures over the span exceeded 30-year norms, exposing 7.8 billion people — 99% of humanity — to above-average warmth. Only Iceland and Lesotho recorded cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Continue Reading
Between November 2022 and October 2023, 5.7 billion people experienced 30+ days in which climate change made unusually warm temperatures at least three times more likely.
Between November 2022 and October 2023, 5.7 billion people experienced 30+ days in which climate change made unusually warm temperatures at least three times more likely.

Weather attribution analysis reveals that during the span, 5.7 billion people were exposed to at least 30 days of above-average temperatures made at least three times more likely by the influence of climate change, or level-three on Climate Central's Climate Shift Index. That exposure included nearly every resident of Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, and every Caribbean and Central American nation.

In India, 1.2 billion residents — 86% of the population — experienced Climate Shift Index level-three temperatures on 30 or more days. In China that figure was 513 million residents — 35% of the population; and in the United States, 88 million — 26% of the population – experienced at least 30 days of temperatures made at least three times more likely by climate change.

During this span more than 500 million people in 200 cities experienced streaks of extreme heat, with at least five days of daily temperatures in the 99th percentile compared to 30-year norms. No major city on Earth matched Houston's 22 consecutive days of extreme heat between July 31 and August 21. New Orleans and two Indonesian cities — Jakarta and Tangerang — followed with 17 straight days of extreme heat. Austin (16 days), San Antonio (15 days), and Dallas (14 days) were also among the cities with the longest extreme heat streaks. In each of these cities, on every day of these streaks, the Climate Shift Index reached the maximum level-five, indicating that climate change made this extreme heat at least five times more likely.

"This 12-month record is exactly what we expect from a global climate fueled by carbon pollution," Dr. Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central said. "Records will continue to fall next year, especially as the growing El Niño begins to take hold, exposing billions to unusual heat. While climate impacts are most acute in developing countries near the equator, seeing climate-fueled streaks of extreme heat in the U.S., India, Japan, and Europe underscores that no one is safe from climate change."

A summary of the analysis, with complete source data and localized graphics from Climate Central's Climate Matters program is available at: https://www.climatecentral.org/climate-matters/earths-hottest-12-month-streak-2023 

Contact: Peter Girard, Vice President of Communications, Climate Central: [email protected] or +1-609-986-1999

About Climate Central
Climate Central is a non-advocacy, non-profit science and news organization providing authoritative information to help the public and policymakers make sound decisions about climate and energy.

SOURCE Climate Central

Also from this source

Climate change increased temperatures for nearly every living human between June and August 2023

Climate change increased temperatures for nearly every living human between June and August 2023

Not one of 180 countries and 22 territories in a Climate Central attribution analysis of global temperatures escaped the influence of climate change...
More than 80% of humanity exposed to climate change-attributed heat in July 2023: Report

More than 80% of humanity exposed to climate change-attributed heat in July 2023: Report

More than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of Earth's population, were exposed during July 2023 to at least one day of heat made at least 3x more likely by ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.