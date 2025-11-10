October 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Conclude Successfully

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The October 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows at AsiaWorld-Expo have concluded successfully. The three-phase show covered eight professional sectors including Gaming, Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components, Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances, Home & Kitchen Products, Lifestyle Products, and Sports & Outdoor, attracting approximately 5,000 trusted global suppliers across nearly 9,000 booths and showcasing over 340,000 innovative products. The shows recorded more than 120,000 buyer visits, with a marked increase in the presence of professional buyers from emerging markets.

Three-Phase Exhibition Focuses on eSports, AI & Pickleball – Targeting Billion-Dollar Markets

Under the theme "Where Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Digital Entertainment," Phase 1 of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows focused on Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components and Gaming, comprehensively showcasing the deep integration of innovative technology and leisure entertainment. The Gaming show spotlighted the complete esports industry ecosystem, bringing together renowned brands and their manufacturing partners. Showcases ranged from core components, gaming PCs, controllers, keyboards and mice to complete home gaming furniture setups, meeting demands from professional configurations to home scenarios. The zone also featured immersive audio-visual systems, professional esports room solutions, IP-licensed gaming peripherals, and live streaming equipment, catering to purchasing needs across different player levels. The second edition of the "KOL & Buyers' Favorite Gaming Gear Awards" made its highly anticipated return, inviting international top KOLs and industry experts to form a judging panel for on-site assessment and demonstrations across six popular esports product categories, serving as an essential annual sourcing guide for industry professionals worldwide.

Under the theme "AI-Powered Ecosystem: Igniting Future Manufacturing Intelligence," the Phase 2 show of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows inaugurated the "AI Pavilion" with over 1,200 booths, concentrating on cutting-edge applications across seven key segments: smart terminals, wearables, AI glasses, AI-powered toys, pet tech, personal health monitoring, and other AI-enabled products, presenting a one-stop showcase of the AI hardware ecosystem and latest breakthroughs in practical applications. Concurrent events included the Global Sources Summit themed "Consumer AI Gadget Conference" and the AI & Robotics Summit (AIRS), gathering top global industry experts to discuss Asian market channel strategies, Robotics-as-a-Service, smart wearables, AI-assisted devices, AI and robotics commercialization pathways, XR, and smart hardware segments, building bridges for in-depth industry exchange and collaboration. The show also featured an AI robot demonstration area where visitors experienced intelligent human-machine interaction and live demonstrations, including the Engine AI that previously danced with internet celebrity IShowSpeed, demonstrating advanced capabilities in motion planning and real-time control, and exploring prospects for robotics applications.

The Phase 3 show, themed "World Cup Fever, Outdoor Innovation," showcased diverse products spanning camping equipment, fitness equipment, water sports, outdoor sports, sportswear and accessories. Among these, pickleball, a rapidly emerging sport in recent years, has a market size predicted to grow from approximately USD 457 million in 2024 to USD 916 million by 2034, demonstrating tremendous growth potential. The show highlighted the complete pickleball industry ecosystem, gathering diverse pickleball exhibitors including not only OEM and ODM manufacturers providing production support but also numerous pickleball brands. Exhibitors showcased products ranging from entry-level to professional, including paddles made from various materials, competition balls, pickleball bags, shoes, and specialized product lines for indoor and outdoor applications. Some renowned brands displayed premium market positioning series, including products priced near RMB 2,000, fully demonstrating the rich diversity and vitality of the pickleball market. An indoor pickleball training camp was set up on-site, inviting several top active Hong Kong pickleball athletes for live demonstrations. The show also partnered with Po Leung Kuk in Hong Kong for the first time to hold the inaugural Pickleball Expo Cup 2025. In anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, a special "World Cup Fever Zone" was established, showcasing football industry chain products and customization solutions.

International Exhibitor Lineup – Deepening Cooperation with Vietnam

The internationalization of this edition reached new heights, with the three-phase show attracting suppliers from 19 countries and regions globally, including Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, and India, demonstrating the shows' international standing. The Vietnam Pavilion established during the show held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the first day of Phase 2. The ceremony was officiated by Mrs VU Thi Thuy, Deputy Consul General of Vietnam in Hong Kong, Mrs VU Thu Huong, Director of Export Trade Department of Vietnam SME Association (VINASME), Mr Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, Mr John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong and Overseas Shows at Global Sources, and Mr Sam Hui, Vice President of Show Strategy and International Business at Global Sources. The Pavilion jointly supported by VINASME and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), organized a total of 20 exhibitors across Phases 2 and 3, further enriching the international exhibitor lineup.

GSOL 30th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrating Milestones with the Industry

During the shows, Global Sources held the "GSOL 30th Anniversary Cocktail Party" to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Global Sources website (globalsources.com), reviewing three decades of milestones in the online sourcing platform with industry partners and key clients. Mr Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, and Ms Carol Lau, Senior Vice President, Client Service, Marketing & Analytics, attended the event, sharing the company's future development blueprint and witnessing Global Sources' remarkable achievement in connecting global buyers, partners and Asian suppliers over 30 years as a B2B international sourcing platform.

Exhibitor Feedback

This year the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows attracted numerous quality enterprises from across Asia, with many exhibitors highly praising the shows' professional organization, buyer resources and on-site results.

Zhu Yong, Sales and Marketing Manager of Shanghai Huamucao Technology Development Co., Ltd., expressed excitement about the exhibition results. "From the 10 a.m. opening until now, our booth has been continuously busy," he shared. "Overseas buyers coming for inquiries and negotiations have been non-stop, with particularly active customers from Europe, Russia, Japan and other regions." Zhu noted that these in-depth exchanges were among the biggest gains: "Customers directly told us their needs and even proactively proposed specific solutions for collaborative product improvement. This provided extremely valuable reference for us to precisely grasp international market trends and optimize our product development path."

Euchi Ibrahim, CEO of Tunisian company revo & blackwave, participating for the first time, expressed great satisfaction with the exhibition results, encountering numerous professional clients. "As the first exhibitor from Africa, we received high market attention. Many customers highly recognized our geographical advantage at the center of the Mediterranean, and combined with competitive pricing and tax benefits, we attracted a large number of professional buyers from Europe and North Africa." Based on the excellent exhibition results, Ibrahim further revealed that they have already planned to book the next three years of shows and intended to expand their participation scale.

Serena Xie, owner of Shenzhen Chuangshan Technology Co., Ltd., which specializes in mid-to-high-end personal care, health and beauty products, stated that continuous participation in Global Sources shows has been an efficient platform for exploring emerging markets and driving business growth. During this show, the company successfully connected with major clients operating local e-commerce platforms in target markets, with products receiving recognition and sales introduction intentions. She particularly noted that the shows' online-offline integration model is highly forward-thinking, precisely meeting current buyers' needs for "offline verification and efficient online connection."

Winstars Technology Ltd, which has partnered with Global Sources for over 20 years, achieved significant results at this show with its specialized products in Wi-Fi, computer accessories and AV audio-visual fields. Andy, the company's Overseas Sales Manager, pointed out that Global Sources is an important channel for the company to acquire quality global customers and promote brand internationalization, with the face-to-face opportunities provided by the shows being especially crucial. Thanks to this, they successfully connected with the founder of a well-known Australian industry client during the show and reached in-depth cooperation intentions, with the client potentially becoming their brand's Australian distributor.

Buyer Feedback

As a core hub for international sourcing, the Global Sources Shows received positive evaluations from global buyers this year.

1. Trendsetter for Innovative Products

Many buyers view the shows as the premier destination for discovering future products. Rodrigo Ross from Chile deeply concurs: "We need the trending stuff. And the trending stuff is here." Colombian buyer Maria Martinez also agrees, considering the shows "a very good opportunity to seek some very good technology products," making the long journey worthwhile. Metin Gezer from Australia summarizes that one can" Always great to see new products. Always a good range of new ideas and things coming out of here."

2. Irreplaceable Face-to-Face Deep Cooperation

Many seasoned buyers emphasize that offline communication builds trust and efficiency crucial for successful collaboration. Brazilian buyer, Guto Mazzoni, drawing from years of experience, notes: "To be here personally with our factories is very good for the business. We can make better deals. Always." UK buyer, David Tansley shares his sentiment, believing "there's nothing better than meeting your factories face to face and seeing new products and the latest innovations." Korean buyer, Jong Chan Lee identifies the core value: "The benefit of being here is to get connection in person, to talk to a person, and get real connections."

3. Efficient and Reliable Quality Supply Chain

For buyers pursuing efficiency and quality, the shows provide an unparalleled supply chain connection experience. UAE buyer, Jasem Moradi, with his company's 20 consecutive years of attendance, confirms this is "the main source of getting new suppliers," praising how "bringing all the suppliers under one roof makes our work easy." Indian buyer, Manil Shetty states: "This is the hub of everything. Anything which you think about electronics, you have to come to Global Sources." Swiss buyer group, Luca, Enrico & Pietro also praise this as "one of the most important shows across the globe," allowing them to find "really good quality and really good people and really good vibes."

Outlook for the Future

Looking ahead, Global Sources will continue deepening its role as a global innovative trade platform. John Kao, Vice President of Global Sources Hong Kong and Overseas Shows states: "We will focus more on innovative applications and development of AI products, further integrating cutting-edge technology with global supply chains to uncover next-phase growth opportunities for buyers and suppliers, building a smarter and more efficient future trade ecosystem."

