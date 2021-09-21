October 21 'Call to Action' Event to Address America's Record Talent Shortage

Only a paradigm shift can align our education, workforce and economic development goals to fill crucial talent pipelines Tweet this

Connect the dots between education, workforce and economic development

Bridge the expanding skills gap

Celebrate all postsecondary pathways that lead to living-wage careers

Understand and motivate the younger generations

Perna believes that only a major paradigm shift can align America's education, workforce and economic development systems to fill crucial talent pipelines. "The Call to Action will unify organizations and communities to deliver the single most important competitive advantage for today's young people," he says. "At this event, we will ignite that vision and create the vital buy-in for change at the local and regional level."

The Call to Action is a unique catalyst to bring communities together, shrink the skills gap and build viable initiatives for economic growth. Everyone in the education and business landscape should leverage this event to meet the challenges and opportunities of a post-pandemic economy. Register at EWPAction.com.

About Mark C. Perna

Mark C. Perna is a weekly contributor at Forbes.com and host of the micro-podcast The Perna Syndicate. He wrote the award-winning bestseller, Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Younger Generations, to help educators, employers and parents motivate the millennial and Z generations. Learn more: MarkCPerna.com.

About TFS Results

TFS Results is a strategic communications and consulting firm founded by Mark C. Perna. Its pioneering work in recruitment, retention and performance is helping transform education and workforce development across North America. Learn more: TFSresults.com.

About Education with Purpose

As a national movement to shift the paradigm in education, workforce and economic development, Education with Purpose partners with educational, business and community organizations to empower young people and bridge the skills gap. Learn more: EWPAction.com.

SOURCE TFS Results

