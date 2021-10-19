October Brings New Book of Poetry Shedding Light on the Darkness of Life

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought darkness into the lives of so many. In her new book of poetry, Subterranean Light, Susanne West illuminates the possibilities for entering into a sacred relationship with all aspects of life.

Subterranean Light

"We are honored to finally publish this latest work by Susanne West," said a spokesperson for the book's publisher, Enlightened Hyena Press. "Seen through West's personal lens, her poetry truly speaks to the vital issues of being human. They deal with transformation, illness, death and dying, the mother/daughter relationship, and so much more. We had to delay its release for more than a year due to Covid, but we think this is the perfect time to share the wisdom that can be found in these poems."

Enlightened Hyena Press has now set Subterranean Light to be released October 24th, 2021 after having an original release date of April, 2020.

The book and its author have been met with early praise. "Graceful and potent transmission in every written word," remarks author Carole Griggs. Author Tina M. Benson adds, "She explores death and loss without flinching, offers solace, hope and guidance."

Subterranean Light is currently available for pre-ordering on Amazon.com

West is a writer, poet, professor of psychology and spiritual mentor. She was on the faculty of John F. Kennedy University for thirty years and taught classes in the Consciousness and Transformative Studies and BA Psychology Programs. Susanne has worked in community organizations and private settings with individuals and groups since 1984, specializing in psychospiritual growth and transformation, writing and creative expression. She is the founder of two writing programs – Words with Wings and Deep Writing. She is also the author of Soul Care for Caregivers: How to Help Yourself While Helping Others.

About the Enlightened Hyena Press

The Enlightened Hyena Press is an independent publisher of amazingly original, life altering, transformative books. The company specializes in publishing high quality philosophy, psychology, spirituality, self-help inspirational material to empower readers to make positive changes in their personal lives and in the world at large.

For more information, visit http://www.hyenapress.com/

