October is American Humane's Adopt-a-Dog Month®

Adopt from a shelter or rescue group

When you're ready to open your heart and home to a new best friend, adopt from your local animal shelter or rescue group. Talk with shelter staff to find the perfect dog for you and your lifestyle, and remember that older dogs make excellent pets, too.

Spay or neuter your dog

Have your dog spayed or neutered, thus preventing the possibility of unexpected, and potentially unwanted, puppies. Spayed and neutered animals have been shown to lead longer, healthier lives and have fewer of certain behavioral problems than animals who have not been spayed or neutered.

ID your pet

By putting identification on your dog, either in the form of a tag, a microchip or both, you will reduce the possibility that your pet will become one of the presumably "homeless" dogs that end up at your local shelter. Only 15-20 percent of dogs who enter a shelter are reunited with their owners. Make sure your dog is one of the fortunate few by outfitting him with proper identification!

Support your local shelter

Show the pets at your local shelter or rescue group that you care by donating time, money or supplies like pet food, leashes, beds and toys. Call the shelter to see what supplies or services are needed most. Even the smallest effort can make a difference.

Consider adopting an older dog

There is a great need to provide safe, loving homes for the thousands of older pets who often face the highest risk in animal shelters. Each year, an estimated 670,000 dogs are euthanized in the nation's shelters. Many potential pet adopters overlook older animals — but there are so many reasons why dogs over the age of 6 or 7 make ideal furry family members and friends: They tend to be less rambunctious than younger dogs; they're often already house-trained; they're a great fit for people with busy lifestyles; they're so grateful for a second chance and will give you lots of love and thanks. "Senior dogs who get adopted from shelters just might be the most grateful dogs on the planet," says TODAY.com writer Laura Coffey, author of My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts. "And don't let their age fool you! It's amazing to see how much these dogs still have to offer and teach us."

"There are so many animals, young and old, who need forever loving homes," says Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "Be a hero and join us in our push to get as many beautiful, loving pets adopted as possible!"

