October is Arts District Month: Visitors and Residents are Encouraged to Safely Explore Art and Ecology in Houston

The state-appointed Arts and Cultural District encompasses the First and Sixth Wards, two of the city's oldest neighborhoods. Arts District Houston is home to more than 400 studio spaces for local artists, designers and makers demonstrating firsthand how art is created.

"In the past year, we have commissioned eleven new murals in our District, each telling a story of Houston's culture, history and pioneering residents," said Marci Dallas, Executive Director of Fresh Arts / Arts District Houston. "Arts District Month is a chance to discover what makes this creative community so unique, support local businesses and safely meet local artists in their studios. For the first time, we are prioritizing ecological exploration within the month to help deepen our knowledge of the native plants along the bayou that have inspired artists working in the District."

A map and audio guide is available for download featuring the mural artists who explain how they generated vibrant imagery from their environmental research. Grab two wheels at a B-cycle station and ride mural to mural on a self-guided bike tour that explores the intersection of art and ecology, from former farms to the District's natural boundaries at the White Oak and Buffalo Bayous.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership, located at the Arts District's southern boundary, is hosting Artful Anniversary through the end of October. This series of virtual performances and experiences celebrates Buffalo Bayou Park's fifth anniversary.



Organizers have created a variety of experiences so that every visitor can find something they enjoy while supporting local businesses. Click here for an overview of all the district has to offer this month and year round, and click here for details on exploring art and ecology in the district.

