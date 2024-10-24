October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Use Your Voice to Impact Change in the Black Community

American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers Danyelle Musselman and Flecia R. Brown discuss how getting involved in research and advocacy can reduce cancer disparities for future generations

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society's recently released 2024 Breast Cancer Facts and Figures report finds breast cancer mortality rates overall have dropped by 44% since 1989, averting approximately 517,900 breast cancer deaths. However, Black women are less likely to survive their breast cancer regardless of stage at diagnosis. In addition, cancer research and other discoveries have contributed to a 33 percent age adjusted reduction in cancer mortality rates since rates peaked in 1991. But despite these significant strides, Black women continue to have the highest death rate and the shortest survival of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. for most cancers. To address these issues, many in the Black community have partnered with organizations and healthcare systems to use their voices to educate about risk factors, support those diagnosed, advocate for public policies and engage in research to improve cancer disparities.

To talk about how Black women can use their voices to address this ongoing issue, American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers Danyelle Musselman and Flecia R. Brown discuss the importance of getting involved in population research and advocating for policies that improve prevention and treatment.

Danyelle Musselman is a former national sports anchor and is married to current USC Head Men's Basketball Coach Eric Musselman. They share three children: Michael, Matthew and Mariah. Musselman has worked with ACS and ACS CAN for the past 8 years through fundraising and advocacy. She got involved after her mom's breast cancer diagnosis following the loss of her grandmother to ovarian cancer and her grandfather to lung cancer.

1 – Knowing the history of mistreatment and abuse of Black communities when it comes to health and research, why do you think it's important to get involved in cancer research?

Most of us in the Black community know the terrible history our ancestors were subjected to in the name of advancing medical knowledge, but we can't let that keep us from partnering with researchers who need our community to advance research the right way. For example, I got involved in the American Cancer Society's VOICES of Black Women study when I learned that the study was being led by two women of color along with an advisory board of Black women who are cross-disciplinary experts in Black women's health. That along with the American Cancer Society's 70-year history of funding and conducting some of the world's largest population cohort studies that have contributed to major discoveries like the linkage of cigarette smoke to lung cancer convinced me that I was in good hands.

2 – What is VOICES of Black Women and what is your pitch to Black women when encouraging them to enroll in the study?

Just that if not us, who? If we don't actively participate in improving our own outcomes, how do we get it done? We know we're directly impacted by family history or access to screening and treatment due to insurance or income, but we have to dig deeper and really uncover the behavioral and environmental causes of the disparities we're seeing. We can't do that if we can't gather the data. This study explores topics like how racism, discrimination, social support, and generational wealth impact cancer risk and health seeking behaviors. This gives us the data to reinforce the importance of addressing these issues from a health perspective. In my view, it's about legacy, how can I play a small part in improving outcomes for generations to come.

3 – How are you helping the American Cancer Society broaden its reach and get to the study's goal of 100,000 Black women?

I'm an official trained VOICES ambassador which means I've raised my hand along with over 100 other Black women nationwide to make sure other women we know are aware of the study and its importance. The research team is being very intentional about making sure this study is conducted as a partnership between the organization and Black women. Through ambassadors, we are reaching Black women wherever they are – local organizations, churches, sororities, etc. The other key point we want them to know is enrolling in the study means they are very much part of a movement to really see advancements in our own health. The American Cancer Society is committed to communicating with participants on a consistent basis regarding findings and results.

4 – Who is eligible to participate and how can a Black woman enroll?

It's key that Black women between the ages of 25 and 55 who have no cancer history except basal or squamous skin cancer are part of the study so researchers can follow their journey. You also must be in one of our 20 enrollment states or DC. They can go to voices.cancer.org to learn more. I urge the women reading this to let all the women in your network know that we must participate to change outcomes.

Flecia R. Brown has been a volunteer for ACS and ACS CAN for over 15 years. Flecia is an 18-year survivor of stage III triple-negative breast cancer. Cancer has touched Flecia's life in many ways. In addition to her own cancer journey, she has lost many family members, including her father, four uncles and her grandmother, to the disease. This has ignited Flecia's commitment to advocating for issues related to cancer prevention and early detection.

5 – Why is advocacy important to reducing cancer disparities in the Black community??

The doctor's office isn't the only place where decisions are being made about cancer. Lawmakers and policymakers in local, state and federal government also make many important decisions that have an impact on the fight against cancer. Advocacy can push lawmakers and policymakers to pass laws and fund programs that help reduce the unequal cancer burden in the Black community like those that improve access to cancer screening and treatment services.

6 – What do you do as an advocacy volunteer for ACS CAN?

When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, I was self-employed at the time and knew I wouldn't be able to afford my care. Thanks to the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) -- which provides breast and cervical screenings and treatment referral services to those who are uninsured, underinsured or have limited-income -- I was able to complete my treatments without financial burden. I advocate for funding of the NBCCEDP and tell my story because no person should have to go through cancer with financial worries. As lead ACS CAN volunteer for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. I help mobilize ACS CAN volunteers in the district in support of grassroots campaigns on issues that impact the fight against cancer. I work with them and ACS CAN staff to build relationships with elected officials in our community and advocate for laws that help reduce the cancer burden.

I am also a member of ACS CAN's Black Volunteer Caucus (BVC). The BVC works to decrease death and suffering from cancer, specifically in the Black community, and ensure no one is disadvantaged in the fight against the disease. We engage in meaningful advocacy and policy work nationally and locally such as hosting fireside chats to bring together researchers, physicians, legislators and allies to discuss the unique cancer disparities Black people face and policy solutions to address them.

7 – How can other Black women use their voice in communities to advocate for laws that help reduce the cancer burden in their communities?

We can't end cancer as we know it for everyone if we don't increase access to quality, affordable health care. There are several ways Black women can help. They can become a volunteer and work with advocacy organizations like ACS CAN to advocate for policy changes at all levels of government.

Because cancer is an election issue, they can also make their voices heard by making a plan to vote and taking the time to register to vote or check their voter registration.

To learn more and enroll in the American Cancer Society's VOICES of Black Women study, visit voices.cancer.org. To learn more about ACS CAN's advocacy work in your community and become a volunteer, visit fightcancer.org/bvc.

