October is National Physical Therapy Month: Why PT Should be Your First Stop for Pain

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks National Physical Therapy Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness of the lifelong benefits of physical therapy (PT), as well as recognizing the critical role physical therapists play in transforming lives. Additionally, this month underscores the importance of movement as a key factor in preventing and improving chronic pain conditions.

Pain associated with your MSK condition may be effectively treated with physical therapy. Your physical therapist will complete a thorough examination and depending on your condition, may introduce movement, exercise, and coping skills to reap the benefits of PT.

While the health benefits of physical activity are well documented, an estimated 25 percent of adults remain physically inactive. On top of that, about half of all adults are dealing with a musculoskeletal (MSK) condition contributing to difficulty participating in physical activity. Whether the MSK conditions affect the bones, joints and/or muscles, the pain associated with the condition can be debilitating, limiting tolerance to daily activities, sleep and overall quality of life. The good news is that the pain associated with your MSK condition may be effectively treated with physical therapy. Physical therapy will involve a thorough examination and depending on each individual patient, may introduce movement, exercise, and coping skills to reap the incredible benefits of PT.

"Living pain free starts with understanding the cause of your pain, and physical therapy is often the best place to start to get on the right path to recovery," said Chris Throckmorton, PT, President and CEO, Athletico Physical Therapy. "Physical therapy has many benefits as an early intervention method, resulting in faster recovery times and reducing the need for medications and costly surgeries. As physical therapists, we know that pain can severely impact a person's quality of life, and we're here to work alongside patients with the goal of not only helping to relieve pain and discomfort, but also to improve their quality of life."

During October, Athletico Physical Therapy, one of the largest providers of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, is educating consumers on the benefits of starting with physical therapy as their first line of defense against aches, pains and injuries. When it comes to PT, many people don't know that they can:

Get started with physical therapy without a physician referral or prescription: Direct Access legislation makes it easier for people to directly access their physical therapist without a physician's prescription in many states. Athletico also offers free, 30-minute assessments where you can get your condition assessed by a licensed physical therapist and understand next steps for treatment, which may include starting with physical therapy.

Direct Access legislation makes it easier for people to directly access their physical therapist without a physician's prescription in many states. Athletico also offers free, 30-minute assessments where you can get your condition assessed by a licensed physical therapist and understand next steps for treatment, which may include starting with physical therapy. Seek out physical therapy as your first defense against pain and injury: Physical therapists are uniquely trained to identify the source of your symptoms and provide a recommendation for treatment. This makes them primed to see you first in your healthcare journey, as evidence suggests this will shorten your road to recovery and save you valuable dollars spent.

Physical therapists are uniquely trained to identify the source of your symptoms and provide a recommendation for treatment. This makes them primed to see you first in your healthcare journey, as evidence suggests this will shorten your road to recovery and save you valuable dollars spent. See a physical therapist for a multitude of physical health needs: Physical therapists are MSK experts with an array of specialties to treat a wide variety of health conditions, including back pain, concussions, men's and women's health, work injuries, and more. They focus on building relationships with patients by carefully listening, learning, and finding a collaborative treatment plan to meet a patient's goals.

Physical therapists are MSK experts with an array of specialties to treat a wide variety of health conditions, including back pain, concussions, men's and women's health, work injuries, and more. They focus on building relationships with patients by carefully listening, learning, and finding a collaborative treatment plan to meet a patient's goals. Save on healthcare costs, time, and other forms of treatment: People who choose physical therapy as their first treatment option may avoid medical imaging, follow-up visits, medications, specialty referrals, and invasive surgery. In fact, 72 percent of patients saw lower costs within the first of year of PT. Moreover, 89 percent had a lower probability of needing an opioid prescription, 66 percent had a lower chance of needing imaging, and 55 percent were less likely of needing a major surgery.

Athletico's expert team of physical therapists specialize in recognizing movement dysfunction that can lead to pain and even injuries. They work with you to identify the source of your pain, understand your personal health goals, and provide an individualized treatment plan to get you back to doing what you love.

If you're ready to get started with physical therapy, you can find an Athletico clinic near you or schedule a free assessment at www.athletico.com.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

[email protected]

630-259-5156

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy