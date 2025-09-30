OCTOBER IS RAYNAUD'S AWARENESS MONTH

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/raynauds/9356251-en-october-raynauds-awareness-month-braving-the-cold

Raynaud's disease is a common but often misunderstood disorder that affects the blood vessels in the fingers and toes. When exposed to cold temperatures or stress, blood vessels in the extremities constrict, leading to reduced blood flow and causing the affected areas to turn white or blue and feel numb or tingly. This can be not only uncomfortable but also painful and debilitating for those living with the condition.

This year's Raynaud's Awareness Month theme, "Braving the Cold: Daily Struggles of Raynaud's Warriors," highlights the resilience and strength of individuals who face the challenges of Raynaud's disease every day. From struggling to stay warm in the winter months to dealing with limitations in daily activities, Raynaud's warriors demonstrate courage and perseverance in managing their condition.

One such Raynaud's warrior is Lynn Wunderman, founder and chair of the Raynaud's Association who has been living with the condition for over 30 years. "Living with Raynaud's disease has its challenges, but I have learned to adapt and find ways to cope with the symptoms. It's important for people to understand that Raynaud's is more than just cold hands and feet – it can have a significant impact on everyday life."

During Raynaud's Awareness Month, organizations and individuals are encouraged to spread awareness about the condition through educational events, social media campaigns, and fundraising efforts. By increasing awareness and understanding of Raynaud's phenomenon, we can help support those living with the condition and advocate for better resources and treatments.

To learn more about Raynaud's phenomenon and how you can support Raynaud's Awareness Month, visit www.raynauds.org. To take a quiz to determine if you might have Raynaud's, go to www.raynaudsquiz.org. Together, we can empower Raynaud's warriors to brave the cold and continue to live their lives to the fullest.

