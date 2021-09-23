October Trends as Most Popular Wedding Month for Second Half of Year While Black Wedding Dresses Have Entered the Search Race: David's Bridal Announces Monthly Consumer Insights Report, The Pearl Report, Now Available for Free Download

First unveiled in April 2021, the Pearl Report is the latest resource added to the portfolio of digital tools the retailer offers, as the brand continues to rapidly expand into the wedding planning space and position themselves as the industry expert with real-time data, consumer insights and trends. All editions-past and future-will be available for free download on the retailer's website. Among the findings, the latest report reveals:

Bride happiness has risen from 58% to 72% over the first 6 months of the year.

16% of brides are unsure of their wedding dates.

95% of respondents are having a bridal shower and bachelorette parties in person.

Almost half of the brides buy their dress within 6 months of their wedding.

For guests of the wedding, 60% are planning to wear long dresses.

"We love, love, love listening to her," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer. "The Pearl Report allows us to better understand her wants and needs so we can continue serving her. It gives us real-time insight into the trends and sentiments, so we can walk alongside couples throughout their entire wedding journey and beyond. We've learned everything from the 'Bridgerton-effect' on wedding fashion to brides expressing themselves with black, pink, or blue wedding gowns."

David's Bridal has continuously disrupted the wedding event space by reimagining the way they interact with customers and expanding their products and services beyond bridal gowns. In the past year alone, the retailer unveiled several innovative solutions enabling customers to interact with the brand in new ways. David's recently enhanced their conversational marketing strategies by offering 24/7 customer support , a Planning App, and adopted tools that offer advanced capabilities including their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience, 3D and AR technologies on their website, and the first-of-its-kind Diamond loyalty program with over 700k members. In coupling the Pearl Report data with their unrelenting focus on growing omni-channel operations, portfolio of digital tools, and vast retail footprint, David's Bridal has solidified their position as the industry authority on all aspects surrounding the wedding – from "Yes" to "I do" and beyond.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond.

