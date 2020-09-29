October Virtual Cyber Carnival Promotes Cybersecurity Awareness Through a Variety of Cyber Games

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katzcy, a woman-owned small business dedicated to growth hacking and cyber as a sport, today announced the inaugural month-long, virtual Cyber Carnival Games™ promoting Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM) and the critical role of Cyber Gaming in building a strong workforce and helping individuals #BeCyberSmart. This unique event held throughout October 2020 brings together in one place six different gaming platform providers to deliver a fun learning experience for all. From virtual escape rooms to digital puzzles to full-on capture the flag, the Cyber Carnival celebrates cyber awareness by showcasing the power of gaming and competition to help learn and upskill.

Join us for the Katzcy Cyber Carnival. Learn more: https://cybercarnival.katzcy.com/

Kicking off with an Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, October 6 featuring keynote speaker Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), the online event features a variety of interactive games, live-streamed speakers and performances, and team competitions for participants at all levels of security awareness and aptitude.

"Cyber games enable us to open the industry up to all new and diverse talent pools in a low-cost, fun way. The benefits can be seen in employee security awareness, cybersecurity upskilling, and overall employee morale," said Jessica Gulick, CEO of Katzcy Cyber Games. "This is a first step for Katzcy toward promoting cyber athletes and epic cyber sports."

Participants can register to play or in some cases watch cyber games and activities including:

Packetwars Cyber Haunted Ride Game "Only the Strong Make It to the End"

Do you have what it takes to Attack, Defend, and Survive? [PSA: Robots and Zombies need not apply, or do they?] This multi-phase ride engages all skill levels and runs October 6–22.

With inCyt by Shyfted, we dare to have fun as the complexity of cyber is simplified and gamified. This brand-new game is quick and addictive. Perfect for all levels of skill. Test your fate starting October 6 .

Want to escape from 2020? Escape rooms go virtual this October, and are perfect if you are sharpening your security awareness skills for the office. Check out these virtual escape rooms and see if you can make it out on October 7 , 14, and 21.

Can you find your way through this harvest of online puzzles and missions? This two-hour game tests your basic security skills. Also, catch the watch party to hear more about the U.S. Cyber Range. Start playing or catch the Watch Party on October 16 .

The Zombie Hacker Hunt is a capture the flag (CTF) game in support of the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu that is brought to you by the SANS Cyber Start team using the Tomahawque platform. Whether you are a beginner or an expert in cybersecurity, you can test your abilities in this interactive CTF. Register today for October 26–28.

Join us for the finale via Zoom. We will recap game highlights, hold a cyber-themed costume contest, and announce grand prize winners on October 29 .

Enter to win prizes by joining or attending scheduled events and activities. Winners announced each week via the website.

"Cyber games such as capture the flag are absolutely essential to attracting talent and developing skills in cybersecurity," said David Raymond, director, U.S. Cyber Range of Virginia Tech. "Katzcy's Cyber Carnival, and efforts like it, are a great way to do that and the U.S. Cyber Range of Virginia Tech is thrilled to partner in this effort."

"We are happy to partner with Katzcy Cyber Games. With the rise of cyber gaming to train and retain cyber talent, we are able to tap new talent pools traditionally excluded due to training and education costs—bringing fresh, diverse backgrounds and mindsets to the industry. Events like the Cyber Carnival further open access to the industry," said Mari Galloway, CEO, Women's Society of Cyberjutsu.

Special thanks to our sponsors who made this event possible:

The Virtual Cyber Carnival Games is one of several epic cyber game experiences Katzcy creates for players and fans, including the upcoming Packet Wars HSK Invitational and cyber gaming tournament, Wicked 6 2021. Learn more

About Katzcy

Katzcy, a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Katzcy Cyber Games helps the community grow through epic cyber games that teach skills and strategy to players and fans alike. We are dedicated to bringing together and inspiring the very best cybersecurity athletes, building a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience.

