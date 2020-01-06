Octobo, the First Smart Plush Robot, by Thinker-Tinker Announces General Availability at CES 2020

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinker-Tinker , Inc., an innovative edtech startup from Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars has announced the general availability of its smart plush learning robot, Octobo. The award-winning robot was designed to become your child's favorite learning companion and enhances a new pattern of play through multi-media engagement with regular content expansions and updates.

"Thinker-Tinker have exhibited unique skills in leveraging technology, software and understanding of the consumer segments that can benefit from their method of smart integration," says Ken Blakeslee, Chairman at WebMobility Ventures. "Octobo is a multimedia platform integrated into a plush toy - an Octopus - with sensors all over it, combined with games, content, apps and story books plus interactive pieces to show and give to Octobo. It is in fact a platform for many applications where human touch and cognitive association are an important element of learning, therapy, leisure or entertainment."

Octobo was designed with a team of development experts to improve motor skills and social interaction through innovative sensory technology. Compatible with tablets up to 8 inches, Octobo uses interactive storytelling and a companion educational app to bring learning to life.

"Octobo is one of the most exciting products we have seen, combining a plush toy with an innovative and educational interface," says Pank Patel, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, NBCU Film & Entertainment. "We see a tremendous opportunity to create dynamic and interactive learning tools with top-performing IP. Thinker-Tinker is paving a new way for us to develop engaging and fun experiences for kids".

Octobo was created with four core tenants in mind:

1. Changing screen time: Our products bring the physical and digital world together by incorporating mobile devices into our plush. Spending time with Octobo is like playing with a friend, rather than staring at a screen.

2. Focusing on play: Appealing to those who prefer unstructured play and those who prefer clear objectives is a challenge with software. By creating a seamless blend between exploratory play and storybook adventures, the style of play can change every minute with Octobo.

3. Interactive dynamic content: Octobo is a socio-emotional, STEM and literacy tool. The customization and expansion features of its hardware make the content accessible for children of varying developmental stages.

4. Keeping it soft and cuddly: Octobo is a soft, cuddly robot made to be hugged, poked, and played with, unlike other smart toys. Unique soft sensors allow Octobo to come to life and react to different actions and guide immersive play.

Octobo has been selected as a finalist at CES's Last Gadget Standing Competition with winners announced at CES on 1/9/2020.

Octobo is now available for sale online, starting at $149, which includes the Octobo interactive plush robot, 6 interactive tokens and the Underwater Adventure storykit, includes a storybook and app, (for ages 0-3) and the Advanced Pack that expands the Starter Pack to challenge older kids on a letter search adventure (for ages 3-7).

The Octobo Storytime Play app is now downloadable for iTunes and Google Play stores beta on Amazon Fire.

Thinker-Tinker is exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV January 7 - 10, 2020 at the Sands Convention Center, booth #44755F.

About Thinker-Tinker, LLC.

Based in Pasadena, Calif., Thinker-Tinker was launched out of Comcast NBCUniversal LIFTLabs Accelerator, developing a character-based learning platform that can turn any character into an interactive plush learning companion.

