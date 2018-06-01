Octogenarian Couple's Celebration of Scholarship: Virginia and James F. Comley

This year the couple will celebrate their 88th birthdays and their 65th wedding anniversary. As if that is not exciting enough, Chancellor Jacqueline Moloney presented the couple with an Honorary Alumni Award in recognition of their distinguished service to industry and society, and in honor of the high esteem to which they are held at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. The couple received their award while donning golden graduation caps and gowns at a Luncheon Celebration of Scholarship. A six figure endowed scholarship in their name was announced following the ceremony.

Virginia Keefe and James F. Comley were married shortly after graduating from high school. After brief careers in the Telephone & Telegraph Company and a tour in the Navy, respectively, the couple founded their own elevator business in 1968. They bought and sold several other companies to form what is now known as Embree Elevator, currently the third largest elevator repair and maintenance business in New England. Although Virginia retired from the company after over 40 years of serving as a secretary and bookkeeper, James still makes regular trips to the office.

James F. Comley has dedicated himself to public safety for his entire career and continues as a worldwide consultant to the elevator and escalator industry on new technology, safety devices and procedures. He served on the Massachusetts Board of Elevator Regulations in the state's Department of Public Safety for over 20 years and was elected the Chairman in 2006. The Board is appointed by the governor and is responsible for the licensing of all elevator constructors, maintenance men, repairmen, and operators.

James F. Comley is the 2011 recipient of The Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award. The Ellis Island Medals of Honor are awarded annually to a group of distinguished American citizens who exemplify a life dedicated to community service and family: people who preserve and celebrate the history, traditions and values of his/her ancestry and who dedicate themselves to creating a better world. The honorees are said to exemplify outstanding qualities in both their personal and professional lives, while continuing to preserve the richness of their particular heritage. Both the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor. Each year's recipients are read into the Congressional Record.

James is, also, a Board Member of the National Elevator Historical Society, and the co-curator for the exhibit in the I.U.E.C. (International Union of Elevator Constructors) Local 4 Building meeting hall in Dorchester, MA.

"We believe that a college education creates opportunities for better paying and higher skilled jobs. College prepares people both socially and intellectually for a more stable and productive life. We hope our scholarship at UMass Lowell gives students some relief from the stress of tuition expenses," said, Virginia Comley. James jokes about his work ethic saying, "we hope our many, many, many years of hard work sets a good example for the students!" This entrepreneurial couple exemplifies doing well and doing good.

For more information on the Comley's scholarship at The University of Massachusetts Lowell see: www.uml.edu

