Octopai Introduces New Data Catalog Designed for a Hybrid World to Unify Business Intelligence Teams Across Organizations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopai, the leader in metadata management automation, announced today that they are introducing a new automated data catalog, designed for the hybrid world, to unify data citizens across any organization. The catalog is fully integrated with the complete multidimensional data lineage platform. Octopai's new data catalog self-creates and self-updates to create consistency for business and technical teams and is easy to implement and maintain in a sometimes remote, always complex, and multi-layered BI environment.

Data usage is growing at an extremely fast pace, so much so that Business and IT teams are struggling to keep up with and effectively manage the data, and ensure that it's trustworthy and used efficiently. Enabling data users to become self-sufficient and independent in their data usage is key to the success of business growth strategies that rely on data for decision making and their product offering.

The hybrid work environment creates an even greater strain on teams that are operating remotely yet collaboratively, especially for data-driven organizations that have a mix of on-premise and cloud-based BI solutions. Most data catalogs are difficult to implement and are not user friendly or suitable for the diverse data users such as business or IT, which can add to the difficulty of remote teams.

Taking the lead in tackling these issues, Octopai's new automated data catalog has an easy implementation process, provides full coverage of BI platforms that are either on-premise or cloud-based, and democratizes data with built-in collaboration. Additionally, Octopai's data catalog preserves organizational tribal knowledge, provides an intuitive user experience with no need for training, is suited for the diverse data users from business to IT, and integrates end-to-end data lineage into the catalog for full data traceability.

A data catalog integrated with multi-layered data lineage is imperative for data architects, analytics professionals and BI - without this, there is disparity across the data lineage platform. The launch of the automated data catalog comes at the heels of introducing Data Lineage XD - an advanced, multidimensional data lineage platform - to the market. Octopai is rolling out the Automated Data Catalog, to support the XD approach and create automation, efficiency and collaboration within corporations. The new automated catalog eliminates mistakes and false assumptions by unifying the terms used within a company and provides a reference guide and vocabulary terms with predetermined definitions.

With the new automated data catalog, organizations can simplify the complex data landscape, increase knowledge about the available data, and build trust amongst business users. This in turn leads to increased effective data usage which is essential in accomplishing data-driven initiatives since information is easier to categorize, find and understand.

"Adopting automated solutions to create efficiency and optimize the data use and traceability process is a crucial step for any company modernizing their data environment," says Gal Ziton, Co-Founder and Head of Product of Octopai. "Octopai is enabling organizations to maximize their value from data by offering our customers the most innovative, comprehensive, and multidimensional data lineage and data catalog solutions on the market today."

Octopai provides visibility of the entire BI environment and provides a full, multidimensional view of data lineage so that companies can efficiently gain access to all the data movement within the company. Octopai automates the data discovery process, enabling users to locate data in moments in order to make more accurate and faster business decisions so that companies can thrive and grow in the fast-paced setting of today's business world.

Octopai was founded in 2015 by BI professionals who realized the need for dynamic solutions in a stagnant market. Octopai's SaaS solution automates metadata management and analysis, enabling enterprise BI groups to quickly, easily and accurately find and understand their data for improved operations, data quality and data governance. The company was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for Data Science and Machine Learning in 2018 and their investors include North First Ventures, Gefen Capital and iAngels.

