Octopai's Automated Business Glossary Creates a Common Language Across Departments, Providing a Single Source of Truth for Business Users

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopai (www.octopai.com), the leader in metadata management automation, today announces the release of its Automated Business Glossary, which leverages machine learning to synthesize data across enterprises and provide one authoritative source for all business operations. This new module expands upon Octopai's metadata management automation platform, joining its well known Data Discovery and Data Lineage modules.

Data is the spine of a company. It must be quickly accessible, understandable, searchable, and traceable in order to provide value. Today, companies struggle, juggling hundreds of disparate sources of data, all with different metadata tags, movement processes, and formats. In order to utilize their data, Business Intelligence and analytics teams must commit months of painstaking, tedious manual labor to set up business glossaries to make their data useable by all departments. As a result, businesses end up compromising on the quality of their business glossary or go without.

Through automated collection of all data items and descriptions from physical, semantic, and presentation layers, Octopai automates the creation, management and refresh of business glossaries, keeping them up-to-date and completely eliminating the need for any manual work or implementation projects. Octopai's automated business glossary saves organizations considerable time, effort, and money, and prevent risks associated with inaccurate data such as violations of compliance acts, like GDPR and CCPA.

Key capabilities include:

Automated analysis of reporting tools

Cloud-ready with simple tagging and search

Automated asset-linking by meaning

Collaboration across teams

Physical-Logical term matching

"We've talked to dozens of companies and hundreds of users, and they shared that without automation, creating or maintaining a business glossary drains their users' time and company funds. Octopai's Automated Business Glossary gives all users across the organization an easy way to create and maintain a more accurate business glossary that automatically updates its data," said Gal Ziton, CTO and Co-Founder of Octopai. "Now millions of users, such as data analysts, data scientists, business users etc. can finally understand how to properly use the data in their reporting systems, and companies can save significant money in the process."

About Octopai

Octopai automates metadata management and analysis, enabling organizations to quickly, easily and accurately find and understand their data for improved operations, data quality and data governance. The company was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for Data Science and Machine Learning in 2018 and their investors include North First Ventures, Gefen Capital and iAngels.

