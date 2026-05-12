Octoparse Introduces MCP Integration, Bringing AI Web Scraping to 6 Million Users

First web scraping platform to make MCP accessible to non-technical users worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Data Inc., the company behind the web data extraction platform Octoparse, today announced full support for Model Context Protocol (MCP). Serving over 6 million users globally, Octoparse is bringing this emerging AI standard from developer circles to mainstream users worldwide.

While MCP has generated significant buzz in the AI community, most implementations remain developer-focused and technically complex. Octoparse is taking a different approach: making MCP accessible to the millions of users who already rely on the platform for no-code web scraping.

"MCP is a powerful concept, but it means nothing if only developers can use it," said Kevin Liu, Founder and CEO of Octopus Data Inc. "Our mission is simple: bring MCP to everyone. When a small business owner in Tokyo or a researcher in Berlin can collect web data just by chatting with their AI assistant, that's when MCP truly delivers on its promise."

How It Works

With Octoparse MCP, users no longer need to switch between applications to collect web data. From within Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini CLI, or other MCP-compatible AI tools, users simply describe what they need:

"Get customer reviews for this product from Amazon Germany"

"Find all available rental apartments in Seoul under ₩2,000,000"

"Pull restaurant ratings in São Paulo from Google Maps"

Octoparse handles the rest, automatically selecting from 600+ pre-built templates and returns structured data directly in the chat.

Your Existing Workflows, Now AI-Ready

For existing Octoparse users, the integration unlocks additional value. Any custom scraping task they have already built, whether for B2B lead generation, real estate monitoring, or competitor tracking, can now be triggered directly through their AI assistant without rebuilding or additional setup. This means AI doesn't just access general web data; it taps into users' own, continuously updated data sources.

Built for Global Markets

Unlike infrastructure-focused MCP solutions built primarily for developers, Octoparse MCP is designed for worldwide adoption:

Multi-Language Template Library: 600+ templates covering English, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Spanish, and Italian markets, offering the most comprehensive multilingual coverage in the MCP ecosystem

Coming Soon: AI-generated custom scraping workflows, enabling users to create new data collection tasks entirely through conversation

"We're not just adding MCP support. We're trying to change how people think about collecting data," Liu added. "Tell your AI what you need, get data back. No context switching. No learning curve. That's the habit shift we want to create."

Availability

Octoparse MCP integration is available now and works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini CLI, OpenClaw, Hermes Agent, and Manus. To get started, visit https://www.octoparse.com/mcp.

About Octoparse

Octopus Data Inc. is the company behind Octoparse, a leading web scraping platform that makes data extraction accessible to everyone. With no-code tools and cloud-based solutions, Octoparse serves over 6 million users across the globe, helping businesses and individuals turn web data into insights. Headquartered in Irvine, United States, Octopus Data Inc. is committed to democratizing data access. For more information, visit www.octoparse.com.

SOURCE Octopus Data Inc.