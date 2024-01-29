Octoparse Releases New Contact Details Scraper for Leads Web Scraping

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Octoparse, a no-coding solution for web scraping to turn pages into structured data within clicks, makes bulk-extracting of data further accessible. With no required coding, the software is a great fit for both expert and novice users. Last month, it launched its advanced template of lead generation, Contact Details Scraper.

Contact Details Scraper is a game-changing solution to simplify the lead generation process. It covers most mainstream platforms, allowing users to collect customer information, including names, contact details, company names, job titles, etc. In short, it can prove useful to professionals in sales, marketing, and other industries that rely on lead discovery. Meanwhile, Contact Details Scraper extends its capability beyond just emails and phone numbers. It can capture social media profiles linked directly from web pages, including YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, and more.

The preset Task Template is one of the most powerful and popular features of Octoparse. Hundreds of Templates cover the most popular websites, like Amazon, Twitter, Google Maps, etc., making web scraping even more time-saving and effortless. They can cater to various scraping requirements and allow users to extract data in bulk by entering only a few parameters.

However, different users might have particular needs in scraping data. If you face difficulties in using preset templates to pull data from complex web pages, you can create a Custom Task and build a scraper with the powerful tools offered by Octoparse! It allows you to grab data from any website through an effortless point-and-click interface. It also provides users with RegEx Tool, XPath Tool, API, Database Auto-export Tool, etc., that aim at boosting the user experience.

Octoparse provides both free and paid plans, tailoring the extraction experience to their specific needs. The free plan provides a basic extraction framework for individuals embarking on their data extraction journey. For users seeking to leverage the full potential of the software, the paid plans offer a robust suite of advanced features, including access to Cloud Extraction, 24/7 services, and more. With the flexibility of these plans, users can select the option that best fits their data extraction requirements.

Many clients utilize Octoparse Cloud Service for large-scale extractions, making it feasible to extract and store significant amounts of data. This is especially beneficial for businesses handling large data volumes or under tight schedules. Auto-saved to the cloud, the 24/7 continuous operating feature of the cloud service allows the unbroken extraction of copious amounts of data at any time of the day or night.

Websites increasingly use CAPTCHAs to restrict web scraping, making the traditional way of manual solving or delaying scraping tasks troublesome and time-consuming. To simplify the process and accelerate data scaling, Octoparse has incorporated an automatic CAPTCHA solver into the system. This will auto-solve CAPTCHAs, enhancing your workflow efficiency.

To curb potential IP restrictions from frequent data scraping, Octoparse enables IP rotation using anonymous HTTP proxy servers, making it safe and secure for the user.

Equally compatible with static and dynamic websites, Octoparse can smoothly navigate and interact with pages that use Ajax. Feel free to try it out and download Octoparse for use on Windows 7 (64-bit) or higher and macOS 10.14 (Mojave) or higher.

More information and pricing options can be found on the Octoparse website.

