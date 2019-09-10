Octopi Launches REACH™ Client Engagement Platform

"We've focused on one primary function that business owners need most: automatic filling of last-minute appointment openings. We do this via personalized offers at scale. The end result is additional revenue from a streamlined and easy-to-use owner dashboard," said Andrew Bourne, President, and CTO at Octopi.

Positive Customer Impact

REACH empowers POS Developers to offer their merchants a high-end client experience with an enterprise-quality platform. Now small and medium-sized salon and spa merchants will have access to the following:

Autofill Agent – Smart scheduling and AI Automation tool, which fills in last-minute appointments and cancellations, with measurable, revenue-driven marketing outcomes.

– Smart scheduling and AI Automation tool, which fills in last-minute appointments and cancellations, with measurable, revenue-driven marketing outcomes. Client Connect – Customized offer generation tool, that is "smart," resulting in the right offer, to the right person, at the right time, in the right place, to increase client appointment conversion.

– Customized offer generation tool, that is "smart," resulting in the right offer, to the right person, at the right time, in the right place, to increase client appointment conversion. Reputation Radar – Positive review amplifier tool to post good reviews across the web, and helps manage and respond to negative reviews, all in an easy-to-navigate dashboard that scans and reports back on various social media platforms and optimizes SEO and revenue.

Performance Guarantee and Affordability

The platform includes minimum 400%* ROI guarantee, with pricing starting at $149 a month. "Our unique Guarantee enables us to have a win/win/win, with every POS partner and merchant utilizing the platform. We are so confident in our platform results that we are offering salons and spas a rolling monthly guarantee*," stated Patrick Blickman, VP of Sales. The platform is available for a complimentary demo scheduling at https://octopi.com/demo.

About Octopi

Octopi is a SaaS/AI technology leader offering enterprise-quality leading-edge sales and marketing automation software. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and Silicon Valley in California, Octopi is built on decades of consolidated industry and channel expertise. The company plans to expand into appointment-based industry verticals worldwide. Visit www.octopi.com.

