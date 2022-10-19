Octopus Deploy Joins QBS Distributor Orchestra to Empower Next-Generation DevOps

Octopus is one of five hypergrowth vendors from global software investor Insight Partners to launch the QBS Orchestra initiative

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Deploy, the universal deployment automation company, today announced it is one of five vendors involved in the launch of Orchestra, a new, focused distributor aimed at bringing successful hypergrowth vendors into European Markets. Orchestra is powered by QBS in partnership with Insight Partners.

Learn more about Orchestra here: https://www.qbsorchestra.com/

"Octopus is thrilled to be a part of Orchestra to expand the reach of our DevOps capabilities to organizations across Europe and the US," said Paul Stovell, CEO of Octopus. "We are proud of what we have already accomplished with more than 3,000 organizations and 350,000 users worldwide utilizing Octopus' universal deployment automation solution to make their complex deployments easy. It is an honor to have QBS and Insight Partners recognize us as a hypergrowth vendor capable of meeting the needs of the channel."

Orchestra was created to deliver fast-growth sales opportunities for QBS vendors and partners, powered by its industry expertise and a full suite of technical, sales and marketing support. QBS and Insight Partners saw the opportunity to have an international team behind a portfolio of proven hypergrowth vendors seeking to build a partner community across Europe starting in the UK and Germany. Orchestra leverages the QBS Software Delivery Platform, and provides vendors with a dedicated, consultative approach to sales.

Additional Orchestra vendors include:

Keeper Security (zero trust privilege access management)

Automox (patch, deploy, configure on any operating system)

DNS Filter (AI optimised DNS filtering)

CoreView (Microsoft365 management tool)

Orchestra is looking for new and existing QBS Software partners who are interested in partnering with Octopus and other hypergrowth vendors. Orchestra is hosting a 30-minute Meet & Greet webinar on October 20, 2022 at 3 pm BST so partners can better understand the opportunities for their business.

About Octopus Deploy

Octopus Deploy sets the standard for deployment automation. We help software teams deploy freely – when and where they need, in a routine way. More than 3,000 organizations and 350,000 users worldwide use our universal deployment automation solution to make their complex deployments easy. From modern containers and microservices to trusted legacy applications, Octopus orchestrates software delivery in data centers, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructure. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and at octopus.com.

About QBS Software

Established in 1987, QBS Software provides a platform for software companies and channel partners to increase efficiency and achieve growth. With a focus on innovative software – covering the enterprise, cloud and consumer markets – QBS Software combines experience, specialist skills, local presence and trusted relationships.

QBS Software is headquartered in London with 8 regional offices across Europe.

About Insight Partners

NYC-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Our market reach gives executive teams access to networks, customers, resources, data, acquisition targets, and counsel. Our scale provides companies with a platform to win in M&A and organic growth. For more information visit https://www.insightpartners.com/ .

