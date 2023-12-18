Octopus Deploy Strengthens Enterprise Kubernetes Deployment Capabilities

Octopus Deploy simplifies deployments for platform and application teams, with over 173,000 monthly Kubernetes deployments

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Deploy, the industry standard for deployment automation, has strengthened its Kubernetes deployment capabilities to simplify deployments at scale, ensuring that enterprises are set up for success in managing complex deployment scenarios. Octopus Deploy uses its best-in-class deployment blueprints to create an even better Enterprise Kubernetes experience with ready-to-use features at scale.

More than 350,000 DevOps engineers and software teams automate their software delivery with Octopus Deploy for multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. The company's success is driven by a common purpose of "happy deployments" and its ability to make complex deployments simple, reliable, auditable, and risk-free.

Octopus understands enterprise issues and has supported complex deployments at scale for many years. They bring their expertise to Kubernetes deployments for enterprise, ensuring teams can scale simply and safely. With features that support observability, environmental progression, and GitOps, Octopus' Kubernetes solution helps organizations do Kubernetes well with a best-in-class tool.

Environmental progression is a core concept built into Octopus Deploy to make Kubernetes deployments easy to model how teams work and promote releases reliably and visibly. Teams can deploy to all clusters, tenants, customers, and environments using one process, and Octopus Deploy dashboards provide visibility of Kubernetes deployments across all projects and environments. Octopus also allows users to limit access to projects, environments, and infrastructure for enhanced security.

"Octopus Deploy provides enterprises with a deployment platform designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of applications at scale, whether you deploy to Kubernetes or not," said Paul Stovell, CEO of Octopus. "We already have a great deployment tool that will become even better. Looking ahead, our product innovation team will soon introduce more advanced Kubernetes deployment capabilities and initiatives that will build on our best-in-class experience ."

Deployments to Kubernetes can start relatively simple, but the complexity increases as they scale to multiple teams, environments, applications, and enterprise requirements. In-house solutions that work for one team may become too complex at scale. Octopus Deploy addresses these challenges with a suite of features:

It models promotions for multiple environments or tenants to ensure a smooth transition from one stage to another.

For multiple teams, Octopus standardizes Kubernetes' deployments and eliminates complexity to allow for the easy creation of new pipelines.

When dealing with multiple applications, Octopus provides configuration templates to streamline setup and deployment.

It supports audit, SOC, and granular permissions for enterprise requirements, fulfilling critical security and compliance needs.

"Customers can choose between combining a pack of open-source tools with scripts or using Octopus to leverage the best open-source tools, amplified with Octopus features out-of-the-box," said Colin Bowern, SVP of Product at Octopus. "We are committed to making Kubernetes deployments painless for platform and engineering teams, all while meeting the complex requirements from stakeholders."

Octopus' Kubernetes-native features make it easy to manage multiple deployment pipelines for applications running on Kubernetes. This includes built-in steps for Kustomize, Helm, and plain YAML and the ability to source configurations from Git, providing more choice and flexibility in maintaining scripts. Its Kubernetes Object Status feature provides live updates during the deployment process to give teams greater visibility to verify the status of objects and detect deployment errors early. Advanced Container Image References monitor the feed and substitute package version variables, eliminating users' need to update configuration files every time they release a new container image.

Octopus Deploy for Kubernetes meets the needs of enterprise platform and application teams by integrating seamlessly with build services, Git repos, and hosting solutions, enhancing automation and deployment management across today's most commonly used environments.

About Octopus Deploy

Octopus Deploy sets the standard for deployment automation. We help software teams deploy freely – when and where they need to, in a routine way. More than 3,000 organizations and 350,000 users worldwide use our universal deployment automation solution to make their complex deployments easy. From modern containers and microservices to trusted legacy applications, Octopus orchestrates software delivery in data centers, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructure. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and www.octopus.com .

