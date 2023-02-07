Octopus Deploy Wins Three 'Best of Release Management Tools' Awards from TrustRadius

High customer satisfaction ratings earn Octopus the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price and Best Feature Set Awards in TrustRadius' Release Management category

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Deploy, the universal deployment automation company, today announced it has won three Best of Awards in the TrustRadius Winter 2023 Report. The recognitions include Best of Release Management Tools in the following categories: Customer Relationships, Feature Sets, and Value for Price. Best of Awards from TrustRadius help distinguish products that have excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

Try Octopus Deploy for Free for 30 Days: https://octopus.com/start

One of the customer reviews contributing to Octopus' recognition states its value as follows:

"Octopus Deploy is helping to solve bottlenecks in getting code changes out to our Cloud Environments, as well as helping us automate our DevOps Tooling around database housekeeping, environment automation and general DevOps. The granular permissions model lets us empower developers without handing them the keys to the entire cloud castle, and the detailed auditing gives us the agility we need with confidence we can trace problems back to their source," - Jason Brown , Head of Infrastructure at GoodHuman

"Octopus Deploy won the Winter Best of Award for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price and Best Relationship in the Release Management category," said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius appreciate Octopus Deploy's one-click deployment, support for automating tricky DevOps needs, and helpful support team."

Visit Octopus Deploy's Reviews and Ratings on TrustRadius: https://www.trustradius.com/products/octopus-deploy/reviews

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the TrustRadius Winter 2023 Best of Awards in the Release Management Tools category," said Paul Stovell, Founder and CEO at Octopus Deploy. "At Octopus Deploy our mission is to enable happy deployments, and by extension, happy developers. We have a legacy of being best-in-class in release management and this recognition solidifies it."

About the TrustRadius Best of Awards

The TrustRadius Best of Awards recognize products that have the highest percentage of positive Key Insights statistics for Best Feature Set, Best Value for Price, and Best Relationship in their primary categories. They are based entirely on reviews with no paid placement or analyst opinion allowed. To qualify for a Best of Award, a product must meet the following criteria:

Recency: Product must have 10 or more recent reviews (from the past year)

Rating: Product must have a trScore of 7.5 or higher

Relevance: Product must earn at least 1.5% of the site traffic in the category

Octopus Deploy has an 8.8/10 rating based on more than 40 reviews.

About Octopus Deploy

Octopus Deploy sets the standard for deployment automation. We help software teams deploy freely – when and where they need, in a routine way. More than 3,000 organizations and 350,000 users worldwide use our universal deployment automation solution to make their complex deployments easy. From modern containers and microservices to trusted legacy applications, Octopus orchestrates software delivery in data centers, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructure. More on Twitter at @OctopusDeploy and at octopus.com.

