Octopus Market to Grow by USD 318.07 Million during 2021-2025|Brindisa Spanish Foods and Charleston Crab House emerge as Key Contributors to growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global octopus market is expected to grow by USD 318.07 million during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1%.

Octopus Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Octopus Market Analysis Report by Product (Processed and Fresh) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The octopus market is driven by the high nutritional value of octopus meat. In addition, expanding Japanese and Korean population bases across the world is anticipated to boost the growth of the octopus market.

The global demand for octopus has increased because it is a rich source of key nutrients. It is also a vital requirement for hemoglobin formation, also helps to maintain the health of the immune system, and aids in brain development and cell growth. It also reduces the risk of certain cancers, protects against heart diseases, and helps prevent the onset of mental disorders. Octopus has a good amount of selenium, high iron content, rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamin B12. Octopuses are becoming a natural and healthy source of these vitamins among health-conscious consumers which drives the market over the forecast period.

Major Five Octopus Companies:

Brindisa Spanish Foods

Brindisa Spanish Foods operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers various varieties of octopus.

Charleston Crab House

Charleston Crab House operates business through the Unified segment. The company has diversified product offerings in the seafood segment.

Culinary Collective

Culinary Collective operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers seafood, oil, vinegar, spices, nuts, grains, and others.

Galveston Shrimp Co.

Galveston Shrimp Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company has numerous products offering lobster, crab among others.

Robert Wholey and Co.

Robert Wholey and Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers fresh seafood, meat, soups, and bases.

Octopus Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Processed - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fresh - size and forecast 2020-2025

Octopus Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

