Octro Inc. announces worldwide launch of online poker game ‘Octro Poker’

Commenting on the new game, Saurabh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Octro Inc. said, " Our vision is to build Octro Poker as a destination for #allthingspoker. The game has been designed for worlwide market, with special focus on private tables (home games) with voice chat, where players can choose to play only with their friends. Game and Player statistics (VPIP, PFR, Raise/Fold% etc.) that we show at the end of every game on private table is industry first globally. We will soon be launching multi-table tournaments and private clubs."

The recent increase in the amount of time people spend online has brought about a resurgence in online poker. Since social distancing and lockdowns took effect, online poker playing has increased by more than 50% percent in certain countries. New players are also eager to get into the game, with first-time poker players increasing by more than 200 percent in the same period.

As per Aug, 2020, Global Market Insights report, Online Gambling Market size exceeded USD 55 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at 16.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, to reach USD 160 billion by 2026. Online Poker owns lion's chunk in this market and shows most promising growth.

Octro Inc. is one of the fastest growing mobile gaming company in India and has been ranked the No.1 in terms of player spends (India HQ) by App Annie, the top app industry analytics firm.

Octro is a new age platform that aims to create leisure options for the world at large. Octro's vision is to keep creating moments of joy in human life while creating best and scalable leisure options. Headquartered in India, Octro is the one of the largest and the fastest growing global mobile gaming company with leadership in Card, Casino & Casual games across the portfolio. With almost 200+ million players and Sequoia Capital as investor, at the intersection of entertainment and sports, Octro vies for users time by presenting leisure options across the platform.

