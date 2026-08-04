OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Welcomes Intel as a Premier Member, Strengthening Industry Collaboration for Open Source RAN

Premier membership brings Intel's cloud native, silicon and telecommunications expertise to the shared OCUDU software ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, a collaborative initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation to advance open source RAN ecosystem, today announced that Intel has joined as a Premier Member, demonstrating support for their mission to build a vendor-neutral ecosystem that accelerates commercialization while reducing integration complexity across Open Source RAN deployments. The continued growth of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation signals industry confidence in open source as the foundation for next-generation wireless networks.

"We're excited to welcome Intel as a Premier Member of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking, edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Intel's leadership in cloud native infrastructure and telecommunications will strengthen our collaborative efforts to build an open, interoperable ecosystem that helps operators deploy AI-native open source RAN solutions faster and with greater confidence. Together, we're accelerating the industry's transition from innovation to production."

Intel's membership marks another significant milestone for the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation following its launch earlier this year. Backed by leading communications service providers, infrastructure vendors, silicon providers, research organizations and open source communities, Intel's participation strengthens this effort by helping advance open reference architectures and interoperable implementations that enable production-ready Open Source RAN deployments for emerging 5G and future 6G networks.

As a Premier Member, Intel will support the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation's mission to enable Open Source RAN software through ecosystem collaboration, reference architectures, validation programs, CI/CD/CT infrastructure and operational best practices. Intel is dedicated to contributing its deep technical expertise to help shape open, standards-based solutions to customers.

Organizations interested in helping shape the future of Open Source RAN are encouraged to join the community, participate in technical working groups and collaborate on production-ready reference implementations. Learn more about the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation at ocudu.org, access project documentation at docs.ocudu.org, or contribute through the project's GitHub repository at github.com/ocudu.

About the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation

The OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, hosted by the Linux Foundation, is an open collaboration hub dedicated to building, scaling, and sustaining the OCUDU technical project and its associated ecosystem. The Foundation brings together communications service providers, technology vendors, silicon providers, cloud providers, system integrators, research institutions, and the open source community to accelerate the development and adoption of open, interoperable, cloud-native radio access networks through collaboration, reference architectures, validation, CI/CD/CT infrastructure, and ecosystem alignment. For more information, visit https://ocudu.org.

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SOURCE OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation