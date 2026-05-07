Qualcomm OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation's Premier Membership to Accelerate Open Source Software for Open RAN Infrastructure

Wireless leader's participation and new Governing Board seat underscore growing momentum and innovation for open and interoperable 5G and forthcoming 6G infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, a collaborative initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation to advance open, secure, and interoperable Open RAN centralized unit and distributed unit (CU/DU) implementations, today announced that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has joined as a Premier Member. As part of its expanded participation, Doug Knisely, Senior Director, Technical Standards at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is joining the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Governing Board.

Qualcomm Technologies joins a growing group of premier member organizations helping shape the future of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, including AMD, AT&T, DeepSig, Ericsson, Nokia, NVIDIA, Samsung, SoftBank, Software Radio Systems, and Verizon, along with 60 General and Associate members.

Qualcomm Technologies' membership further expands the foundation's leadership bench as the industry accelerates work on open source CU/DU software, reference architectures, validation frameworks, and ecosystem collaboration needed to support scalable, software-defined wireless networks.

"Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in wireless and deep expertise across the RAN ecosystem make the company a powerful addition to the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "The company's participation as a premier member, along with Doug Knisely joining the Governing Board, reinforces the growing industry commitment behind open, interoperable CU/DU innovation and the importance of collaborative development as operators and vendors work to scale next-generation 5G and early 6G infrastructure."

"Open industry collaboration is critical to enabling flexible, high-performance, and interoperable RAN architectures that can scale across diverse cloud and edge environments," said Lorenzo Casaccia, vice president, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By joining the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, Qualcomm Technologies looks forward to contributing its Open RAN and standards expertise to advance open-source CU/DU platforms and accelerate 5G and early 6G Open RAN network innovation and ecosystem."

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation brings together leaders across the telecommunications ecosystem to support open development, technical alignment, and industry adoption around carrier-grade CU/DU implementations. Qualcomm Technologies' participation reflects continued momentum behind community-driven approaches to building the software foundations for the future of radio access networks.

To learn more about the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation and its members, visit ocudu.org

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, LF Decentralized Trust, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation