OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Emerges as Key Hub for Open Source RAN Innovation with 21 New Global Member Organizations Since Launch

Growing community of industry leaders and research institutions accelerates open, cloud native RAN innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, a collaborative initiative hosted by the Linux Foundation to advance open, secure, and interoperable Open Source RAN centralized unit and distributed unit (CU/DU) implementations, today announced a significant expansion of its global community with the addition of five new General and 16 new Associate Members following its initial launch.

These new members represent a diverse cross-section of the telecommunications ecosystem, including leading technology providers, research institutions, and academic organizations, all contributing to the development of carrier-grade, cloud-native RAN infrastructure.

New General Members include:

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Parallel Wireless

Tiami Networks

NextNav Inc.

REIGN Technology Corporation (G REIGNS)

New Associate Members include:

Information Network Security Administration (INSA)

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation (VT-ARC)

University of Oulu

Yonsei University

Michigan State University

WirelessResearchNC

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

The Pennsylvania State University

George Mason University

Southwest Research Institute

Ramanujan College

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (National Taiwan UST)

The University of Tokyo

Southern Methodist University (SMU)

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT)

Since its launch, OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation has rapidly gained traction as a neutral, collaborative hub for developing the foundational software, reference architectures, and validation frameworks needed to bring Open RAN deployments to production scale. The addition of these members strengthens the foundation's ability to bridge innovation across industry and academia while accelerating real-world adoption.

"The rapid growth of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation signals a clear shift from Open Source RAN exploration to real-world deployment," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager and SVP, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "By bringing together industry leaders and research institutions, we're accelerating production-ready, cloud-native CU/DU implementations and advancing the collaboration needed to scale open source RAN globally."

The growing participation from academic and research institutions underscores the importance of open collaboration in advancing next-generation wireless technologies, including early work toward 6G systems.

OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation's OCUDU Technical Project builds on the technical lineage of the srsRAN 5G stack and focuses on enabling production-ready CU/DU implementations through open source collaboration. The foundation supports a full ecosystem approach, including CI/CD pipelines, interoperability testing, and deployment-ready blueprints to reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-market.

With continued ecosystem growth, OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation is positioned to play a critical role in shaping the future of open source, cloud-native RAN, bringing together operators, vendors, and researchers to define and deliver the next generation of wireless infrastructure.

OCUCU Developer Webinar Series

Beginning June 4, 2026, the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation is launching a nine-episode webinar series to help developers, contributors, and integrators get up to speed with OCUDU fast.

Register today to attend Episode 1: OCUDU Project Introduction, Roadmap, and Community, happening live at 10:00 ET on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

To learn more about the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation and its members, visit ocudu.org

Supporting Quotes from General Members

Wind River Systems, Inc.

"Wind River is excited to join OCUDU and collaborate with the Linux Foundation ecosystem to help advance open, cloud-native RAN architectures for both commercial and FutureG environments. This initiative aligns closely with our vision for scalable, resilient, mission-critical networks built on open collaboration, interoperable software, and cloud-native automation. Building on our leadership in StarlingX and distributed edge cloud platforms, Wind River looks forward to helping accelerate production-ready Open RAN deployments that improve operational agility and support next-generation communications infrastructure at scale," said Paul Miller, CTO, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv.

Tiami Networks

"Tiami Networks is excited to join the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation and contribute to an open, collaborative ecosystem for next-generation wireless infrastructure. As networks evolve toward 5G-Advanced and 6G, we see important opportunities to integrate sensing and intelligence more directly into the RAN. OCUDU provides a valuable forum for industry collaboration around open, software-driven network architectures that can accelerate this future," said Tiami Networks CEO & Founder, Dr. Amitav Mukherjee.

NextNav Inc.

"Resilient PNT is a national security imperative and NextNav is excited to partner with the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation and the Department of War's FutureG Office to make ISAC and PNT built-in features of wireless networks. Scaling this requires an open, trusted foundation that the whole industry can build on. Joining OCUDU brings NextNav's technology to a broader community, ensuring that PRS-based ISAC and PNT become native capabilities in open-source 5G and 6G networks," said Santanu Dasgupta, NextNav's Vice President of Product Development.

REIGN Technology Corporation (G REIGNS)

"G REIGNS's core philosophy is to bring open, interoperable, and highly secure connectivity to the tactical edge—especially in remote, contested, and disaster-prone regions," said Daniel Gong, General Manager at REIGN Technology Corporation. "As a new member of the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, we are thrilled to support this vendor-neutral collaboration model aimed at reducing fragmentation and accelerating real-world Open RAN deployment. By leveraging our deep expertise in end-to-end system integration and contributing practical private 5G experience, we look forward to working with global partners and defense technologists to seamlessly unify diverse hardware and software components, transforming open-source CU/DU innovation into scalable, reliable, and mission-critical network solutions."

To learn more about the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation and its members, visit ocudu.org

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

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SOURCE OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation