Ocugen Announces CEO Dr. Shankar Musunuri Named a Finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award

Dr. Musunuri stated, "I'm honored to be recognized alongside my esteemed fellow finalists. As a founder of Ocugen, this distinction reflects my personal dedication to delivering new products that may improve outcomes for patients suffering from debilitating ophthalmic disorders. This passion is shared across our entire organization and we look forward to continued success – both for our patients and to the benefit of the Greater Philadelphia biopharmaceutical community."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc., is a rapidly growing ophthalmology company developing a rich clinical pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved ocular disorders. The Company's lead programs in ocular graft versus host disease (OCU300) and dry eye disease (OCU310) are expected to enter pivotal clinical trials in 2018. OCU300 received the first and only orphan drug designation for ocular graft versus host disease, providing certain regulatory and economic benefits. Ocugen is also developing novel biologic therapies for retinitis pigmentosa (OCU100) and wet AMD (OCU200), as well as a groundbreaking modifier gene therapy platform with potential to address a broad spectrum of inherited retinal disorders (OCU400). For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

