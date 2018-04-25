Presentation Details:





Title: Pre-clinical efficacy of OCU300 nanoemulsion for the treatment of ocular graft versus host disease (oGVHD)



Authors: Arumugham, Rasappa; Somasekhar, Gopalam; Upadhyay, Arun K.; Kalesnykas, Giedrius; Kaja, Simon; Jain, Sandeep



Session: #342; "Dry Eye Non-Clinical I"



Poster: C0081



Day/Time: May 1, 2018; 11:15am-1pm HAST





Ocugen is pleased to be a "Benefactor" Sponsor of the Annual ARVO Foundation Gala, to be held Saturday evening, April 28, 2018. The Company will host a reserved table during the gala dinner and ceremony for distinguished guests of the Foundation.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc., is a rapidly growing ophthalmology company developing a rich clinical pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved ocular disorders. The Company's lead programs in ocular graft versus host disease (OCU300) and dry eye disease (OCU310) are expected to enter pivotal clinical trials in 2018. OCU300 received the first and only orphan drug designation for ocular graft versus host disease, providing certain regulatory and economic benefits. Ocugen is also developing novel biologic therapies for retinitis pigmentosa (OCU100) and wet AMD (OCU200), as well as a groundbreaking modifier gene therapy platform with potential to address a broad spectrum of inherited retinal disorders (OCU400). For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Contact:

Ocugen, Inc.

Kelly Beck

kelly.beck@ocugen.com

+1 484-328-4698

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocugen-to-highlight-potential-efficacy-of-its-proprietary-nanoemulsion-technology-at-arvo-2018-300635706.html

SOURCE Ocugen, Inc.

Related Links

https://ocugen.com

