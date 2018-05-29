Ocugen to Present at the 2018 BIO International Convention

Shankar Musunuri, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen will highlight Ocugen's industry-leading ophthalmology pipeline, which includes small molecules, highly targeted biologics, and a novel gene therapy platform. Ocugen anticipates entering Phase 3 clinical trials in the coming months for its two lead programs in ocular graft versus host disease and dry eye disease.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Time: 3:45pm ET

Location: The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Theater 1

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc., is a rapidly growing ophthalmology company developing a rich clinical pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved ocular disorders. The Company's lead programs in ocular graft versus host disease (OCU300) and dry eye disease (OCU310) are expected to enter pivotal clinical trials in 2018. OCU300 received the first and only orphan drug designation for ocular graft versus host disease, providing certain regulatory and economic benefits. Ocugen is also developing novel biologic therapies for retinitis pigmentosa (OCU100) and wet AMD (OCU200), as well as a groundbreaking modifier gene therapy platform with potential to address a broad spectrum of inherited retinal disorders (OCU400). For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

