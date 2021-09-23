Ocular Hypertension Market to Witness Robust Expansion at a 3.82% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Ocular Hypertension Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Ocular Hypertension historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Ocular Hypertension market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Ocular Hypertension market report also proffers an analysis of the current Ocular Hypertension treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Ocular Hypertension Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Ocular Hypertension treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Ocular Hypertension treatment outlook. In March 2020 , Allergan announced that the US FDA had approved Durysta (bimatoprost implant) , making it the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant.

, announced that the US FDA had approved , making it the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant. The Ocular Hypertension market is undergoing a continuous change in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalent population, increased patient awareness, and improved diagnostic methods.

Several approved therapies such as Durysta, Alphagan-P, Rhopressa , and others will drive the current Ocular Hypertension therapeutic landscape in the US and is estimated to increase by 2030.

, and others will drive the current Ocular Hypertension therapeutic landscape in the US and is estimated to increase by 2030. Ocular Hypertension is complex and has a polygenic basis resulting from a combined effect of various common gene variants, each of which has a small effect on the disease. Genome-wide association analyses have recognized several loci associated with glaucoma risk factors such as IOP, vertical cup-disc ratio, and central corneal thickness.

resulting from a combined effect of various common gene variants, each of which has a small effect on the disease. Genome-wide association analyses have recognized several loci associated with glaucoma risk factors such as IOP, vertical cup-disc ratio, and central corneal thickness. In the last decade, significant efforts have been made to develop new products that use novel approaches to address the unmet needs associated with Ocular Hypertension. Advancements are seen within currently used eye drop classes such as prostaglandin analogs, Rho-kinase inhibitors, and nitric oxide donors, while there are also new drug classes, such as tyrosine-protein kinase activators. Most developing drugs are topical drop formulations, with a number already having entered Phase III trials.

Ocular Hypertension is a term used to describe intraocular pressure (IOP) greater than 21 mm Hg in one or both eyes without clinical evidence of optic nerve damage, visual field defect.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Ocular Hypertension prevalent cases were 20,817,647 cases in the 7MM in 2020. It was also noted that females are affected more than males.

The Ocular Hypertension Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Ocular Hypertension

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular Hypertension

Age-specific Prevalence of Ocular Hypertension

Treated Cases of Ocular Hypertension

Ocular Hypertension Treatment Market

The Ocular Hypertension market has been categorized based on different classes of therapies available for the treatment. These include prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, alpha agonists, rho kinase inhibitors, and combination therapies.

Prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) are recommended as the first-choice treatment for Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) because of their efficacy, limited systemic side effects, and once-daily dosing. Travoprost, Vyzulta, Zioptan are the commonly prescribed prostaglandin analogs. Before the entry of prostaglandins into the market, beta-blockers were quite well-known and popular for glaucoma management.

Combination therapies account for the second-highest revenue-generating class of therapy after PGAs. Combining agents of different classes with a different mechanism of action (MoA) is associated with superior IOP-lowering efficacy than each component used alone. Fixed combinations eye drops in Europe include prostaglandin analogs and β-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and β-blockers, α-2 adrenergic agonists and β-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitor and α-2 adrenergic agonists, and β -blockers.

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors like dorzolamide and Trusopt are favored over oral agents because of their greater site-specificity and markedly fewer systemic side effects.

Ocular Hypertension Emerging Drugs

In the Ocular Hypertension emerging scenario, several companies are developing therapies for IOP that employ rho kinase inhibitors, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analogs, ROCK inhibitors, and others. Pharmaceutical companies like Santen Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) Limited, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Nicox Ophthalmics, and Nicox Ophthalmics are developing products with the potential to change the Ocular Hypertension treatment landscape. The pharmaceutical products of these companies are currently in the late and mid-clinical development stages.

The emerging therapies such as DE-117 (Santen Pharmaceutical); PDP-716 (Sun Pharma); sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054: Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical); NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics), and Nyxol (Ocuphire Pharma) are effective treatments. These drug candidates have shown highly promising results, and DelveInsight's analysts have anticipated that completion of clinical development and launch of these products might increase the Ocular Hypertension market share of these companies, in addition to the availability of better management practices for Ocular Hypertension patients.

Ocular Hypertension Market Dynamics

Ocular Hypertension Market size shall increase owing to recent advances in therapy, particularly intravitreal administration of anti-angiogenic agents, which have opened new therapeutic perspectives. Also, a considerable amount of attention is being given to imaging biomarkers to fulfill the unmet need for better Ocular Hypertension diagnosis. It has been a promising development over the previous decade. The launch of such biomarkers would lead to a significant boost during the forecast years.

Nevertheless, the growth of the Ocular Hypertension Market might be impeded by the lack of clarity about the disease pathophysiology, dearth of accurate diagnosis, and a few effective treatment options available. Moreover, there is an unmet need for a wider variety of such surgical procedures to provide long-term IOP-lowering effects, and in more complex cases such as angle-closure glaucoma and secondary diseases.

Scope of the Ocular Hypertension Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Ocular Hypertension Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Ocular Hypertension Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Ocular Hypertension: Novartis, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Ocular Hypertension Key Insights 2 Ocular Hypertension Report Introduction 3 Ocular Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Ocular Hypertension 5 Ocular Hypertension Disease Background and Overview 6 Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Ocular Hypertension Treatment 8 NICE Recommendations and Guidelines 9 Ocular Hypertension Patient Journey 10 Ocular Hypertension Case Reports 11 Ocular Hypertension Marketed Drugs 11.1 Travoprost ophthalmic solution: Novartis 11.2 Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution): Bausch and Lomb Incorporated 11.3 Zioptan: Merck Sharp and Dohme 11.4 Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals 12 Ocular Hypertension Emerging Therapies 12.1 DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical 12.2 NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics 13 7MM Ocular Hypertension Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Ocular Hypertension Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Ocular Hypertension Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.3 Japan Ocular Hypertension Market Size 14 KOL Views 15 Ocular Hypertension Market Drivers 16 Ocular Hypertension Market Barriers 17 Ocular Hypertension SWOT Analysis 18 Unmet Needs 19 Reimbursement 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

