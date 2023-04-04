Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders Worldwide Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocular Implants Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ocular implants market grew from $12.03 billion in 2022 to $12.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The ocular implants market is expected to grow to $17.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The ocular implants are used improve eye vision of a person. These implants help improve the fixing sight of people who have lost an eye to injury or disease, commonly called a glass eye, made up of hard plastic acrylic. The prosthetic eye has a shell form, consisting of a clear, artificial lens implant, used to replace a cloudy natural lens in cataract surgery.



North America was the largest region in the ocular implants market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ocular implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of eye disorders across the world is going to be a major driver in the growth of the ocular implants market. The foremost common eye disorders within the U.S. Isis refractive errors. For instance, in 2022 in line with American Academy Of Ophthalmology (AAO) offer statistics on the prevalence of visual defect because of eye disorders by ethnicity yet because the breakdown of individuals who are legally blind thanks to eye diseases or eye disorders by grouping.

Within the United States alone, about 12 million people aged 40 and above suffer from vision impairment, with about a million full of blindness globally, the similar reports about 2.2 billion individuals have eye and visual disorders, according to the world health organization. Hence, the rising prevention of eye disorders, is anticipated more demand for ocular implants increasing prevalence of eye disorders like cataract and glaucoma is to fuel the demand for ocular implants.



Technological advancements and innovations has been a key trend gaining popularity in the ocular implants market. Technological advancements are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using advanced technology. Major companies operating in the ocular implants market are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand and make ocular implants more advanced.

For instance, in July 2021, ZEISS, a Germany-based manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics, introduced ZEISS Medical Ecosystem. The ZEISS Medical Ecosystem is an entirely integrated setting that uses various tools for data management, apps, and services to enhance patient outcomes continuously. This ecosystem's unique combination of unmatched ocular knowledge and cutting-edge digital technology makes it possible to make decisions based on the best available data, ensuring the most effective treatment delivery on a single, secure platform.



In August 2021, Alcon, a Switzerland-based medical company offering dedicated eye care, announced acquisition of Ivantis, $475 million in cash up front. The aim of this acquisition demonstrates Alcon's commitment to the surgical glaucoma market, bolstering the company's industry-leading portfolio in cataract, refractive, retina, and glaucoma. Ivantis is a US-based company the developing and manufacturing the Hydrus Microstent, a novel minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device the designed to lower intraocular pressure in open-angle glaucoma patients during cataract surgery.



