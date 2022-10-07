Ocular Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 1.82 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocular Implants Market by Product (IOLs, corneal implants, glaucoma implants, and ocular prostheses) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the ocular implants market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.82 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ocular Implants Market 2022-2026

The ocular implants market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market, with a wide range of flagship products. These vendors are focusing on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in terms of quality, brand, and reliability. In addition, they are strengthening their customer base by improving their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. The competition in the global ocular implants market is expected to intensify, as new companies are coming up with innovative products.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is driving the ocular implants market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of premium ocular implants may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the IOLs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus of vendors on manufacturing innovative products. There are various types of IOLs in the market, such as foldable IOLs, silicone IOLs, single-piece IOLs, and three-piece IOLs. IOL implant surgeries are successful surgical procedures. Every year, more than 15 million IOLs are implanted globally. The reason for the rise in the number of these surgeries is the increasing aging population and the rising demand for high-quality vision care products.

By geography, North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in public healthcare expenditure. The US is the key country for the ocular implants market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

Some Companies Mentioned

AJL Ophthalmic SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

CorNeat Vision Ltd

EyeD Pharma s.a.

F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG

Glaukos Corp

Gulden Ophthalmics

HOYA Corp.

HumanOptics Holding AG

Johnson and Johnson

Morcher GmbH

NIDEK Co. Ltd

Novartis AG

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

Ophtec BV

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Ocular Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJL Ophthalmic SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, CorNeat Vision Ltd, EyeD Pharma s.a., F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Glaukos Corp, Gulden Ophthalmics, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Johnson and Johnson, Morcher GmbH, NIDEK Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Ophtec BV, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

