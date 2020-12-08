Ocular Partners Announces New Ophthalmology Partnerships

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocular Partners, Inc. ("Ocular" or the "Company"), the premier physician-led eye care group in greater Chicago, is pleased to announce an agreement with two ophthalmology practices - University Ophthalmology in Hyde Park, previously owned by Dr. Veena Arun and Lakeshore Eye Physicians, previously owned by Dr. Howard Reinglass. The practices join the growing platform consisting of Arbor Centers for EyeCare ("Arbor") and Chicago Eye Institute ("CEI").

Dr. Osvaldo Lopez, and Chairman of the Board, said: "We are excited to launch our partnership and affiliation plan as we continue our growth strategy with new additions to our Ocular family. Through 2020, we have all focused on minimizing the risks of COVID – 19. We will continue to do so while we remain focused on our short and long-term strategies toward growth. Drs. Arun and Reinglass are well-known to us, and we are eager to continue taking outstanding care of their patients as they transition their careers."

The additions broaden the Company's footprint to include the vibrant Hyde Park location of University Ophthalmology. Ocular also recently opened a new location of Chicago Eye Institute at 5086 N. Elston Avenue in Chicago, increasing total patient care locations to ten.

Dr. Chris Albanis, founding CEO of Ocular, reports: "Through this most challenging year, I am proud that our team continues to work together to take outstanding clinical and surgical care of patients in need. These partnerships were made possible through the hard work of many people on the team. Our passion remains helping to restore or preserve the gift of sight. We are excited to offer care in one of our convenient locations and establish a smooth integration for existing and new patients."

About Ocular Partners

Ocular Partners was formed in 2020 to be the premier clinically and surgically focused eyecare platform in the Midwest. Its partner practices comprise leading independent providers of best-in-class vision care services in the greater Chicago area, with more than 20 providers in ten locations, and 10 specialties including cataract, cornea, refractive, anterior segment, glaucoma, surgical and medical retina, oculoplastics (eyelid, tear duct, orbital and cosmetic), comprehensive ophthalmology, and optometry. The Ocular Partners platform features a cohesive team of physicians and includes doctors who are world renowned in their sub-specialties and who have pioneered life-changing surgeries. The team's doctors have a passion for educating the next generation of doctors, with many serving as faculty at university training programs or lecturing around the world. Ocular Partners is the leading eyecare services provider supporting eyecare practices, formed through the affiliation of Chicago Eye Institute and Arbor Centers for Eyecare. It is physician-owned and physician-led, with backing from private investors MoonSail Capital and Plenary Partners. www.ocularpartners.com

About MoonSail Capital

MoonSail Capital is a private investment firm with committed capital that seeks to invest in and build leading lower-middle market companies in partnership with founders, operating executives, family offices and independent sponsors. MoonSail has special focus in healthcare services acquisition platforms where it seeks to lead value-added investor groups in control buyouts. The MoonSail team features dedicated, experienced investors who bring a partnership mentality, buy-and-build experience and operational knowledge to each situation. Typically, MoonSail targets founder and family owned businesses with minimum EBITDA of $2 million. With offices in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico, the firm invests across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. https://moonsailcapital.com

About Plenary Partners

Plenary Partners is a private investment firm founded in 2009 with offices in Chicago and San Francisco focused on partnering with lower middle market owner managed businesses throughout the U.S. Plenary approaches investing with a personal touch, recognizing opportunities realizable with the addition of not only capital, but with the right catalyst and execution, coupled with strong collaboration between the entrepreneur and investor. The founders of Plenary have been investing together for over 15 years and have led investments in multiple healthcare verticals as well as in technology, industrials, consumer products and businesses services. http://plenarypartners.com

