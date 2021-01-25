Ocular Partners Names New CEO and CFO

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocular Partners, Inc. ("Ocular" or the "Company"), the premier physician-led eye care group in greater Chicago, announced today that Jeff Freedman has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announced it has hired Michael Brown as Chief Financial Officer. Ocular Partners is supported by MoonSail Capital and Plenary Partners.

Joseph Acevedo, Managing Director at MoonSail Capital and an Ocular Board Director, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jeff and Mike to Ocular. Jeff has spent a large part of his healthcare career building teams that collaborate with physician partners to advance the delivery of exceptional patient-centered care. He possesses a uniquely well-rounded perspective, having represented all three components of healthcare: the provider side, practice operations and the payor perspective. Mike's robust financial experience will streamline our operations and round out a truly exceptional senior management group."

Prior to joining Ocular Partners, Mr. Freedman served as Vice President and General Manager for Oncology at AIM Specialty Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem Inc. Before that, he held various senior leadership positions with the US Oncology Network, a part of McKesson, and was also the President of Manus Health Systems, a dental DSO in Chicago. He earned a bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University and completed additional Executive Education at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Management.

Dr. Osvaldo Lopez, Chairman of the Board, said: "As CEO, Jeff's primary focus will be growing the company's footprint by leveraging its position as the clinical and surgical leader in ophthalmic treatment within Chicagoland. As a part of the company mission, he will work in tandem with the physician leadership and Mike to maintain delivery of the best patient care, broaden operational excellence, and enhance our first-rate team." Dr. Chris Albanis, Director, added, "Jeff is a great leader, listener and humble in his approach. His background and focus on the team spirit will carry us to new heights. We are eager to work with Jeff and Mike to continue our focus of helping provide the gift of sight to our patients and taking excellent care of our team."

Mr. Freedman commented: "This is an exciting time for me to be joining the team of world class physicians already in place. I look forward to helping expand patient access as we grow our comprehensive eye care platform. The current pandemic gives us a unique opportunity to share our best practices with other independent practices in our immediate and surrounding markets. Being a part of this amazing team is truly an honor."

Mr. Brown brings a decade of accounting and financial experience with Ernst & Young LLP as a Senior Manager in the Global Treasury Services Group. Previously, Mr. Brown was a Senior Consultant in E&Y's Advisory Services Risk group. He joins the management team with deep experience in designing and implementing accounting systems and procedures and will lead all financial and accounting functions. A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Brown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance and Accounting from Miami University's Farmer School of Business and is an MBA candidate at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

About Ocular Partners

Founded in 2020 through the affiliation of Chicago Eye Institute and Arbor Centers for Eyecare, Ocular Partners (www.ocularpartners.com) is the premier clinically and surgically focused eyecare platform in the Midwest. It is physician-owned and physician-led, with backing from private investors MoonSail Capital and Plenary Partners. Its partner practices comprise leading independent providers of best-in-class vision care services in the greater Chicago area, with more than 20 providers in ten locations and 10 specialties. The team's doctors have a passion for educating the next generation of doctors, with many serving as faculty at university training programs or lecturing around the world.

About MoonSail Capital

MoonSail Capital (https://moonsailcapital.com) is a private investment firm with committed capital that seeks to invest in and build leading lower-middle market companies in partnership with founders, operating executives, family offices and independent sponsors. MoonSail has special focus in healthcare services acquisition platforms where it seeks to lead value-added investor groups in control buyouts. The MoonSail team features dedicated, experienced investors who bring a partnership mentality, buy-and-build experience and operational knowledge to each situation. Typically, MoonSail targets founder and family owned businesses with minimum EBITDA of $2 million. With offices in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico, the firm invests across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

About Plenary Partners

Plenary Partners (http://plenarypartners.com) is a private investment firm founded in 2009 with offices in Chicago and San Francisco focused on partnering with lower middle market owner managed businesses throughout the U.S. Plenary approaches investing with a personal touch, recognizing opportunities realizable with the addition of not only capital, but with the right catalyst and execution, coupled with strong collaboration between the entrepreneur and investor. The founders of Plenary have been investing together for over 15 years and have led investments in multiple healthcare verticals as well as in technology, industrials, consumer products and businesses services.

