Oculeus RVM Powers Growth of Gigaclear Voice Services in the UK

Recently deployed retail voice management billing platform from Oculeus serves as growth engine for Gigaclear's telephony service and corporate expansion plans

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculeus , a leading provider of innovative software solutions for telecommunications service providers, today announced that the company has deployed its Oculeus Retail Voice Management (RVM) solution to support the management and growth of the telephony voice services at Gigaclear , the UK's leading rural full fibre broadband alternative network provider.

Gigaclear has built and operates the largest rural fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in the UK. The company delivers ultrafast, full fibre broadband services at speeds of up to 900Mbps to homes across 26 counties in rural communities across the country.

Gigaclear's network capacity currently is capable of reaching 450,000 homes and the company's strategic plan is to grow its network to more than a million premises by 2027.

Gigaclear's voice services were launched last year and the company is already serving more than 10,000 customers with high quality voice telephony services over its broadband network. The company is initially providing its new voice services in three tiered packages . These voice services are available in flexible, rolling monthly plans and are invoiced together with other broadband services in a unified bill.

The Oculeus RVM solution provides Gigaclear with a comprehensive, end-to-end framework to manage all of the company's retail voice operations. Oculeus RVM is a full featured billing platform with advanced functionality and streamlined business processes for managing customers, products tariffs rating and more. The solution also includes AI-enabled anti-fraud controls, which Gigaclear is leveraging to identify and block fraudulent telecommunications traffic on its network in real-time.

As part of the deployment activities, Oculeus integrated the Oculeus RVM billing platform with Gigaclear's CRM platform and additional third party systems.

"As our customer base continues to grow, our home and business customers are demanding the very best in voice telephony services backed by a seamless service experience," explained Gordon Perry, CIO of Gigaclear. "We selected Oculeus as a key technology partner to support our accelerated growth. Oculeus' RVM product provides us a scalable, end-to-end solution across the retail and wholesale domains and addresses the full customer lifecycle from onboarding through to billing."

"Gigaclear is one of the UK's most exciting and fastest growing service provider brands and we are proud to be supporting the company's ambitious expansion plans," said Arnd Baranowski, CEO at Oculeus. "The UK is clearly one of the most advanced markets worldwide for rural fibre telephony providers and we have strong expectations that our Oculeus RVM platform will serve as a growth engine for Gigaclear's voice offering."

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and messaging services. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for interconnect wholesale management, retail voice management and telecommunications fraud protection. Oculeus' AI-driven solutions utilize state-of-the-art technologies for service providers to build and maintain efficient and highly automated network and business operations. Oculeus has been serving customers worldwide since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com .

About Gigaclear

Gigaclear has been designing, building and operating new gigabit, full fibre networks since 2011 during which time it has firmly established itself as the largest rural, full fibre alternative network (altnet) in the UK. The Abingdon-based Communications Provider now employs more than 750 people across eight office locations, serving more than 80,000 customers throughout 26 counties. Gigaclear is on track to meet its business plan objectives to connect 500,000 properties to ultrafast full fibre in 2024. The Gigaclear difference lies in its vision to connect underserved rural towns and villages, where Gigaclear as the first to invest, delivers a future-proofed, quality network that can serve 100 per cent of connected properties with ultrafast speeds. With solid financial backing from leading European infrastructure investors, Gigaclear is committed to upgrading the communications infrastructure in rural England. www.gigaclear.com

