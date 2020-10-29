Oculi® Inc joins Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Incubator

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Catalyst, the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon announces the admission of Oculi® into the semiconductor industry's highly acclaimed program. The Silicon Catalyst Incubator offers early-stage chip startups a coalition of In-Kind and Strategic Partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development.

Oculi has developed the SPU™, a novel patented image sensing and true edge processing semiconductor chip to enable machines to operate with greater safety, precision and efficiency. The Oculi SPU is able to discriminate pixels with new information or changes and to provide an understanding about a moving scene, and in this regard is analogous to an eye but for a machine. "Oculi intends on putting the Eye in A.I.", commented Edwards, Oculi's CEO & Co-founder.

An actionable output in low bandwidth is delivered and enabled by fast dynamic sampling and in-pixel processing with low total system power. Machines with the Oculi SPU can react to changes in a scene 10-1,000x faster than traditional machine vision systems, fast enough even to observe a speeding bullet, and benefiting from Oculi's Bionic Vision™ technology, one of several proprietary innovations.

The Oculi SPU™ is shipping and has initial deployments and contracts related to transportation infrastructure and smart cities with corporations in the US, Europe and Japan. Applications include incident and anomaly detection, smart triggering, smart infrastructure image sensing, with a low bandwidth compressed output signal ideally suited to a wireless or 5G backhaul.

Mark Edwards, Co-founder, CEO and veteran of the IT industry (former executive at Hewlett Packard HPQ, Mformation NOK), Microsoft MSFT, Symbian NOK, commented "Oculi are delighted to join Silicon Catalyst as a portfolio company and to benefit from the extensive ecosystem they have built in the semiconductor industry."

"I'm very pleased to welcome Oculi into the Silicon Catalyst. We are impressed with the company's vision and progress. Our comprehensive ecosystem of Advisors, Strategic and In-Kind Partners, and investors look forward to helping them on their journey to deliver innovative products to their target markets," stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst.

Jay Steinmetz, CEO of Barcoding Inc. and angel investor said, "The Oculi SPU is a major breakthrough technology enabling actionable information to be outputted efficiently, with previously unattainable sampling speeds and in a low bandwidth compressed by up to 99% and low power. This is a very exciting technology."

