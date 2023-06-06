Oculum Announces New White Label Unified Communications Platform

News provided by

Oculum

06 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

Turnkey video solution for telecoms to add into hosted voice applications 

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculum has announced the release of "OmniUC™," a white label video conferencing and UC platform designed for the telecom industry. OmniUC™ is a turnkey solution that is layered into existing voice applications with minimal development. Fully developed on WebRTC, OmniUC™ requires no apps, plug-ins or downloads and is compatible across all modern browsers and mobile devices. Customizable branding enables telecom providers to set the appropriate graphical look and feel for their customers while a rich feature set offers options such as presence, messaging, conferencing, collaboration, among many others.

Continue Reading
OmniUC White Label Video Conferencing and Unified Communications Platforms
OmniUC White Label Video Conferencing and Unified Communications Platforms

On developing a white label solution for telecoms, Dan Anderson, CEO of Oculum said, "With more than 30 years in the telecom industry, I saw the need for world-wide telecom providers to offer video conferencing and unified communications to their clients without surrendering those clients to established and now competing video providers. OmniUC™ offers telecoms a compelling new revenue source and more control over their own customers, among many other benefits."

Additional details on primary features and benefits for telecom providers include:

  • WebRTC: OmniUC™ is built on WebRTC across native clients on all major platforms including computers/laptops (Mac & PC) and smartphones/tablets (iOS & Android).
  • Security: End-to-end encryption on all features including messaging, conferencing and collaboration ensures that only authorized users can access a meeting and data shared.
  • Custom Branding: Dedicated platform customized with logos, colors, fonts and features means end-users will immediately recognize the telecom provider's brand when using.
  • Profitable Revenue Stream: OmniUC™ offers an immediate new revenue stream and profit center for telecoms to add video to current voice offerings. Additional features can be added for up-sell opportunities with existing and prospective customers.
  • Tailored Development: Owning 100% of the platform and product source code, coupled with direct engineering and development support, Oculum offers Telecom providers straightforward go-to market integrations and customized enhancements.

About Oculum: Oculum was founded as a SaaS (Software as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) modeled technology leader and innovator of video conferencing and unified communications for industry verticals.  Uniquely positioned to deliver world-class virtual experiences, Oculum enables you to securely communicate and collaborate on any device, any network...any time...any place.  For more information, visit www.oculumvc.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Anderson
Oculum
800-601-6811
[email protected] 

SOURCE Oculum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.