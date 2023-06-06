Oculum Announces New White Label Unified Communications Platform

Turnkey video solution for telecoms to add into hosted voice applications

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculum has announced the release of "OmniUC™," a white label video conferencing and UC platform designed for the telecom industry. OmniUC™ is a turnkey solution that is layered into existing voice applications with minimal development. Fully developed on WebRTC, OmniUC™ requires no apps, plug-ins or downloads and is compatible across all modern browsers and mobile devices. Customizable branding enables telecom providers to set the appropriate graphical look and feel for their customers while a rich feature set offers options such as presence, messaging, conferencing, collaboration, among many others.

On developing a white label solution for telecoms, Dan Anderson, CEO of Oculum said, "With more than 30 years in the telecom industry, I saw the need for world-wide telecom providers to offer video conferencing and unified communications to their clients without surrendering those clients to established and now competing video providers. OmniUC™ offers telecoms a compelling new revenue source and more control over their own customers, among many other benefits."

Additional details on primary features and benefits for telecom providers include:

WebRTC: OmniUC™ is built on WebRTC across native clients on all major platforms including computers/laptops (Mac & PC) and smartphones/tablets (iOS & Android).

OmniUC™ is built on WebRTC across native clients on all major platforms including computers/laptops (Mac & PC) and smartphones/tablets (iOS & Android). Security: End-to-end encryption on all features including messaging, conferencing and collaboration ensures that only authorized users can access a meeting and data shared.

End-to-end encryption on all features including messaging, conferencing and collaboration ensures that only authorized users can access a meeting and data shared. Custom Branding: Dedicated platform customized with logos, colors, fonts and features means end-users will immediately recognize the telecom provider's brand when using.

Dedicated platform customized with logos, colors, fonts and features means end-users will immediately recognize the telecom provider's brand when using. Profitable Revenue Stream: OmniUC™ offers an immediate new revenue stream and profit center for telecoms to add video to current voice offerings. Additional features can be added for up-sell opportunities with existing and prospective customers.

OmniUC™ offers an immediate new revenue stream and profit center for telecoms to add video to current voice offerings. Additional features can be added for up-sell opportunities with existing and prospective customers. Tailored Development: Owning 100% of the platform and product source code, coupled with direct engineering and development support, Oculum offers Telecom providers straightforward go-to market integrations and customized enhancements.

About Oculum: Oculum was founded as a SaaS (Software as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) modeled technology leader and innovator of video conferencing and unified communications for industry verticals. Uniquely positioned to deliver world-class virtual experiences, Oculum enables you to securely communicate and collaborate on any device, any network...any time...any place. For more information, visit www.oculumvc.com.

