Oculum® Partners with DigiLens to Launch DigiSaaS

Shared Immersive Experiences for Nanotech Leader's ARGO™ Smartglasses Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculum, a leading innovator in platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions for video conferencing and unified communications (UC), has announced a groundbreaking partnership with DigiLens Inc., a pioneer in waveguide display technologies. The collaboration will launch DigiSaaS, a new subscription-based service that empowers the independent software vendor (ISV) ecosystem by enabling seamless integration with DigiLens' ARGO™ smartglasses.

The Oculum platform, which is 100% encrypted and both HIPAA and GDPR-compliant, is designed to provide carrier-grade, voice-activated software solutions that will integrate directly with DigiLens' ARGO smartglasses. This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering immersive, remote collaboration experiences across various industries, from healthcare and manufacturing to education and beyond.

"Oculum is excited to partner with DigiLens in transforming how businesses and industries engage with remote, immersive environments. Together, we are setting a new standard for AR-based communication and collaboration," said Dan Anderson, CEO of Oculum. "Our integration with DigiLens' ARGO platform allows us to deliver shared immersive experiences to a global audience."

The partnership will also launch DigiSaaS, an industrial app store offering subscription-based services designed to meet the needs of modern industries. Powered by Oculum's multi-tenant, white-label video conferencing and UC platform, DigiSaaS will allow users to securely participate in multi-party meetings from any device, ensuring a seamless, scalable experience.

"Oculum's carrier-grade platform is ideal for our ARGO smartglasses and the DigiSaaS service," said Nima Shams, VP and GM of the Product Business Unit at DigiLens. "With Oculum, we can provide secure and scalable remote collaboration, elevating how users experience our smartglasses."

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Oculum as it brings its secure, high-quality communication solutions to the forefront of AR technology, further advancing the future of remote, virtual collaboration.

About Oculum®

Oculum is a leading provider of encrypted, carrier-grade video conferencing and unified communications solutions. With the support of 20 years of proven UC platform development, 110+ patents, and millions of subscribers, the Oculum platform offers secure, scalable, and immersive experiences for businesses across industries. www.oculumvc.com

About DigiLens Inc.

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that deliver best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and defense industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens' investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more. www.digilens.com

