Ocusafe Celebrates Workplace Eye Wellness Month by Offering Advanced Safety Solutions for Every Industry

Customized prescription safety glasses ensure safety, comfort, and convenience for workers everywhere.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocusafe.com, a leading provider of prescription safety glasses, is paving the way to a safer workplace for millions as they celebrate Workplace Eye Wellness Month. As overall job satisfaction, and ultimately performance, are closely tied to optimal comfort and safety, Ocusafe glasses solve a common problem for both employees and employers alike.

Owned by actual eye doctors with over 25 years of experience, Ocusafe has built a strong presence in the eye care industry thanks to their unmatched expertise, exceptional quality, and unrivaled customer service. Oftentimes, workers are forced to choose between their prescription glasses or safety glasses, forcing some to wear both at the same time to be able to work both efficiently and safely. Ocusafe glasses solve this dilemma with one durable pair of custom prescription lenses that wrap safety and comfort into one convenient package.

With safety a number one priority for customers, Ocusafe.com has developed a fine-tuned production process that leaves no room for errors. Every single pair of glasses go through a thorough quality assurance inspection process, as all lenses and frames must pass strict ANSI standards before being shipped off to the customer.

Ocusafe also offers a unique corporate program, providing advanced customizations that are tailored to individual company requirements. An organization simply applies for a custom line of safety glasses, and employees can seamlessly order directly from their unique landing page.

"We understand that certain industries, and even the unique organizations within those industries, require different specifications for their safety glasses. We're here to make the process as quick and seamless as possible," said Marc Weinstein, Ocusafe Founder and CEO.

While standard safety glasses can be found almost anywhere, Ocusafe.com has cornered the market in not only providing the highest quality shatterproof lenses and frames, but also offering the ability to customize each lens to an individual's exact prescription. Every pair is custom crafted in the USA and includes 100% UV protection and a worry-free guarantee.

"No industry is off limits. We are listening to our customer's needs, and working hard to develop the premium solutions that maximize safety and comfort in every work environment," Weinstein added.

SOURCE Ocusafe