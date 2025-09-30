OCuSOFT Inc. Issues Clarification on Retaine® MGD™ Availability

ROSENBERG, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc., a privately-held eye and skin care pharma company recognized as developing the first eyelid hygiene cleansing agent, today announced an important clarification regarding the availability of its preservative-free artificial tear, Retaine® MGD™.

Retaine MGD Advanced Preservative-Free Eye Drops

Recently, misleading information has circulated suggesting that OCuSOFT® Retaine® MGD™ is no longer available. This information is inaccurate. In 2024, OCuSOFT Inc. made a corporate decision to discontinue its previous formulation of Retaine® MGD™ and replace it with an advanced formulation branded as Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™.

"Unfortunately, intentionally deceptive methods have been used in certain marketing and sales avenues to imply that Retaine® MGD™ has been discontinued entirely," said Troy Smith, Senior Vice President Group Development North America at OCuSOFT Inc. "This is simply not the case. Our updated formulation, Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™, is widely available and offers significant benefits through the use of electrostatic nano technology."

Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ can be obtained through a wide range of channels including optometric and ophthalmic offices nationwide, both for sale and as samples. Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ is also available through most retail pharmacies and online retailers, including Amazon. In addition, OCuSOFT Inc. offers special discount pricing to eye care professionals, encouraging direct purchases for in-office distribution to patients.

OCuSOFT Inc. remains committed to supporting eye care professionals and their patients with innovative, effective products designed to improve ocular health. "We value the trust and support of the eye care community and are proud to continue offering products like Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ that meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy," added Smith.

For more information about Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ or OCuSOFT®'s full range of eye care solutions, please contact OCuSOFT Inc. directly at www.ocusoft.com or by calling (800) 233-5469

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held company widely known for its OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® (OLS) family of eyelid hygiene products. OCuSOFT Inc. offers a complete line of eye care products including not only the OLS hygiene group but also Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ preservative-free artificial tears, Retaine® CMC®, HypoChlor® Spray, and many others. OCuSOFT Inc. established the Southwest Research & Technology Center which houses numerous eye care related companies including Primera Research Pharma, LLC. Through a licensing agreement, Primera Compounding, LLC developed the first medicated eyelid cleanser containing both OLS coupled with azithromycin, now available through prescription as Biune™ Eyelid Spray.

For more information on OCuSOFT Inc.:

Contact: George Haines, Executive Vice President

Phone: (800) 233-5469

Email: [email protected]

For more information on Primera Compounding, LLC:

Contact: Patty Heinz, President of Corporate Administration & Compliance

Phone: (800) 233-5469

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OCuSOFT Inc.