Ocutrx Debuts DigiLoupes™ Headset with Advanced AR/XR and Pancake Lens Technology for the First Time in the U.S.

Headset designed for healthcare professionals to debut at Pepcom at CES on January 7 in Las Vegas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. ("Ocutrx"), a leader in augmented reality (AR) and 3D technology for medical, enterprise, and gaming applications, today unveiled its DigiLoupes headset, which replaces traditional analog medical loupes, in the U.S. for the first time. DigiLoupes integrates cutting-edge AR, XR, and pancake lens technology, offering a groundbreaking solution for surgery. Its patented headset is designed to enhance the surgical experience for both doctors and patients with top-tier tech and an ergonomic build. Ocutrx is displaying the new model at Pepcom at CES, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 7.

DigiLoupes features a unique pancake lens optical engine called PariVue™. In contrast to traditional fresnel lenses, pancake lenses are short and flat, providing high-quality optics in a compact package; in the DigiLoupes headset, the pancake lens offers full peripheral vision. The pancake lens fits in a smaller surface area yet doesn't sacrifice image quality, allowing the headset to be reduced in size and, therefore, lighter for the surgeon wearing it, all while producing the same high-resolution imagery. DigiLoupes provides the surgeon with multiple digital surgery views, including the surgery view and magnification, pre-operative imaging, and equipment readouts.

"We're excited to debut the DigiLoupes headset here in the U.S. following its initial launch in Vienna this past October," said Michael Freeman, CEO of Ocutrx. "This breakthrough technology is designed to improve the surgical experience by providing surgeons with clear, hands-free magnification and important data right in their line of sight. With its ergonomic design, DigiLoupes reduces eye strain and physical discomfort, allowing surgeons to work more comfortably and efficiently, even during long surgeries. With DigiLoupes, we're not only improving surgical precision but also transforming the way surgeons work, helping them perform at their best while reducing physical strain."

DigiLoupes is a wireless headset that replaces traditional loupes. It offers improved ergonomics and advanced features. It's designed for various surgical specialties, such as spinal interventions, orthopedic surgeries, breast surgery, and dentistry. It provides digital and extended reality views, a wide field of view, high resolution, and seamless connectivity. The headset's tilt-up capability and see-around displays enhance surgical visibility, while the programmable foot pedal offers precise control over magnification, illumination, and image quality.

Dr. Leonel Hunt, an orthopedic spine surgeon and former head of spinal surgery at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Calif., added, "The DigiLoupes solution provides better magnification, visualization, and illumination than current loupes—all hands-free. The ability to focus not just at the skin level, but also at bone, nerve, and tissue levels below without needing to move the patient is huge. It allows me to work, with full zoom and focus, without putting any instruments down. An additional bonus is the ergonomics; I can perform surgery with a healthy neck posture, which means I can be more efficient, conduct more surgeries, and care for more people."

The DigiLoupes, manufactured at the Ocutrx-Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Campus in Colorado Springs, Colo., will be on display during Pepcom at CES in Las Vegas. Ocutrx invites attendees to stop by its booth 621 and explore the endless possibilities of its DigiLoupes technology. Ocutrx is currently running several validation trials in Europe for its OcuLenz headset for low-vision patients, including those with advanced macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also in the process of gaining FDA and CE certification for its DigiLoupes and ORLenz Surgical headsets. For further details on Ocutrx Technologies Inc. and its innovative solutions, please visit ocutrxtech.com .

About Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot(tm) 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com .

Media Contact

Leigh Brandt | Lightspeed PR/M for Ocutrx Technologies Inc. | [email protected]

SOURCE Ocutrx